Bellator 268: Corey Anderson Beats Ryan Bader in 51 Seconds and Advances to Tournament Finals | combat

Bellator 268 was held this Saturday in Phoenix, United States, and featured the two semifinals of the organization’s light heavyweight tournament. While division champion Vadim Nemkov asserted his favouritism, former title holder Ryan Bader was surprised and was left out of the final.

1 of 1 Corey Anderson beat Ryan Bader in just 51 seconds — Photo: Bellator Corey Anderson beat Ryan Bader in just 51 seconds — Photo: Bellator

Coming from two wins at Bellator since arriving from the UFC, Corey Anderson has faced former champion Ryan Bader in one of the semifinals. For those who expected a long and balanced fight, the newcomer to the organization tried to surprise.

In just 51 seconds, Anderson knocked his opponent down and followed up with a series of punches. Bader could not escape the attack and only defended himself. The referee still let the fight go, but ended up interrupting and decreeing the technical knockout.

The American’s opponent in the final will be the current champion of the division, Vadim Nemkov, who had a scare in the other semifinal against Julius Anglickas in the first round, when he was knocked down and almost lost the fight. Nemkov, however, recovered and came to dominate the dispute, defined in the fourth round by submitting his opponent with a kimura.

The final date for the light heavyweight tournament has yet to be set, but it will be worth the GP belt and the under-93kg category.

See the complete results of the event below:

Bellator 268

October 16, 2021, in Phoenix (USA)

MAIN CARD

Vadim Nemkov beat Julius Anglickus via submission at 4:25 in the R4 v

Corey Anderson beat Ryan Bader by TKO at 51s of R1

Brent Primus beat Benson Henderson via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Henry Corrales defeated Vladyslav Parubchenko via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Karl Albrektsson defeated Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mukhamed Berkhamov beat Jaleel Willis by submission at 4m05s of R1

Nick Browne beat Bobby Lee via submission with 1m38s of R1

Javier Torres beat Gregory Milliard via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Sumiko Inaba beat Randi Field by submission at 2m02s of R2

Lance Gibson Jr. beat Raymond Pina by TKO with 1m44s from R2v

Jaylon Bates beat Raphael Montini via submission at 3m49s of R1

Sullivan Cauley defeated Deon Clash by TKO at 4:59 of R1

Maria Henderson beat Collette Santiago via submission in the 40s of R1