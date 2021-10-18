Bitcoin hits weekly record, total market cap hits US$ 2.6 tri and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) has not yet reached its all-time high, close to US$ 65,000, but it has already set a new record. The week that ended last Saturday (16) reached the highest closing price of all time, at around US$61,500, surpassing the approximately US$60,000 in the first week of April 2021.

The new weekly high came shortly after a brief retreat to less than $59,000, followed by a strong rebound within the next hour to $60,600. Around 4:00 am this Monday (18), the digital currency was traded at US$ 62,678, just 3.5% far from the highest price ever reached.

The optimism remains linked to the expectation around the approval of the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the United States, which may take place on Tuesday (19).

With a dominance rate of around 45%, Bitcoin has not risen at the cost of other cryptocurrencies, raising the total market value to a new all-time high: for the first time, the top 100 digital currencies added together have reached the value of $2, 6 trillion.

This morning, however, the crypts are operating at a low. At 7:03 am, the BTC was trading at $61,286, down 1% for the day but up 12.1% for the week. Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA), Olympus (OHM) and dYdX (DYDX) registered a two-digit drop.

At the other end, the highlights went to Stacks (STX), which takes smart contracts to Bitcoin, up 16.7%. The meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), with gains of up to 10%.

In Brazil, the manager BLP Asset announced a new fund that invests assets in cryptocurrencies.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $61,286 -1% Ethereum (ETH) $3,780 -3.3% Binance Coin (BNB) $465 -1.3% Cardano (ADA) $2.12 -3.1% XRP (XRP) $1.08 -4.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Stacks (STX) $2.47 +16.7% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$0.262 +10.3% Zcash (ZEC) US$136.42 +6.9% Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00002672 +3.9% ICON (ICX) $2.05 +1.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) US$ 166.48 -13.4% Olympus (OHM) US$ 814.89 -12.6% dYdX (DYDX) $341.05 -10% Avalanche (AVAX) $54.50 -6.6% Aave (AAVE) $295.84 -6.7%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 58.23 +3.58% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 80.75 +5.56% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 62.75 +0.24% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 21.38 +5.58% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 15.45 +0.46%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (18):

World’s Largest Crypto Fund Manager Wants to Launch “Physical” Bitcoin ETF

Bakkt cryptocurrency brokerage listed on New York Stock Exchange

US Identify $5.2 Billion Bitcoin Linked to Ransomware Attacks Related

BLP Asset launches new cryptocurrency fund The manager BLP Asset announced the launch of another cryptocurrency fund in Brazil regulated by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM). BLP Digital 40 FIM is a feeder fund for qualified investors with 40% shares in Genesis Block Fund Ltd, BLP’s foreign fund that invests 100% in crypto-assets, with an emphasis on major protocols. The remaining 60% will be allocated to Brazilian government bonds. Managed by BNY Mellon and with a minimum initial investment of R$1,000, the new fund is the 22nd one offered in the country with CVM guarantee. World’s Largest Crypto Fund Manager Wants to Launch “Physical” Bitcoin ETF Grayscale, the world’s largest cryptoactive fund manager, is considering turning its flagship product into a US Bitcoin ETF, parent company Digital Curreny Group CEO pointed out in a Twitter post on Saturday night. The executive suggested that the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, a private fund known for being one of the gateways to institutional capital for cryptocurrencies, could be converted into an ETF approved by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The ETF, however, would invest directly in bitcoins, unlike the ETFs that may be approved this week, which track the price of the cryptocurrency in the futures market through contracts purchased on the Chicago derivatives exchange. Grayscale currently has $52.6 billion in assets under management spread across 15 funds with 100% exposure to cryptocurrencies – of which $38.6 billion is in the Bitcoin fund. Bakkt cryptocurrency brokerage listed on New York Stock Exchange Bakkt, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on institutional clients, goes public on Monday (18) on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The listing is the result of a merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, a special purpose company headquartered in Chicago, in a transaction endorsed by more than 85% of shareholders on Friday. “Today is a special day for Bakkt. The closing of the merger gives us the capital we need to continue to do what we do best, which is to innovate,” said Gavin Michael, CEO of Bakkt, in a statement. Bakkt was founded in 2018 and is the digital asset arm of Intercontinental Exchange. She now joins Coinbase, which held an IPO on Nasdaq in April. US Identify $5.2 Billion Bitcoin Linked to Ransomware Attacks The US Treasury has identified approximately $5.2 billion in Bitcoin transactions that would be linked to the top 10 payments for ransomware attacks over the past 10 years. Ransomware is a type of virus that encrypts the victim’s computer files, hijacking the data in exchange for paying a ransom, usually in cryptocurrencies. The data comes from an analysis by the Treasury Crime Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which looked at 177 of the cryptocurrency wallets used for ransomware-related payments featured in 2,184 reports of suspicious activity between January January 2011 and June 30, 2021.

Information recorded in the Bitcoin blockchain shows, according to FinCEN, that the billion dollar amount may have ended up in the hands of hackers. In addition, the agency noted that offensives increased by about 30% between 2020 and 2021 – in the first half alone, hackers would have earned US$ 590 million.

“FinCEN’s analysis indicates that ransomware is a growing threat to the US financial sector, businesses and the public,” noted the report.

