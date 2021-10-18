Bodies of shipwreck victims arrive in Rio Verde de Goiás for a wake

Diomicio Gomes/O Popular Arrival of the bodies in Rio Verde de Goiás; moment of a lot of commotion

The four bodies of victims who died in a shipwreck in the Pantanal de Corumbá arrived in Rio Verde this Sunday (17) for a wake and burial, according to the G1 of Goiás. They were on the pleasure and leisure boat Carcará, on the Paraguay River, and were returning to the city when they were surprised by the storm.

The bodies of the brothers Geraldo Alves de Souza, 78, and Olímpio Alves de Souza, 71; Fernando Gomes de Oliveira, 49, and his son, Thiago Souza Gomes, 18, were transported by FAB (Brazilian Air Force) aircraft.

The Fire Department and the Navy are searching for the last disappeared, Fernando Rodrigues Leão, 44, who also came fishing with the group. The suspicion is that he is trapped in one of the vessel’s cabins.

Vitor Celestino Francelino, 64 years old, captain of the vessel for about 20 years, and Mauro Rodrigues Canavarro, 49 years old, deck assistant, also died. The two lived in Corumba.

the wreck

The sport and pleasure boat sank about 5 kilometers from the urban area of ​​Corumbá, with rain and winds of up to 64 km/h on Friday afternoon (15).

21 people were on the boat, fourteen were rescued shortly after the accident and the six bodies were found between Friday and Saturday (16).

In a statement to the Civil Police, one of the survivors said that the group had a barbecue when the storm came, surprising everyone.

The boat sank, turning upside down, where the depth, due to the river’s drought, is approximately 4 meters. The survivors managed to float and took shelter in the hull of the vessel until help arrived.

Carcará belongs to an association called “Amigos do Rio”, most of them, residents of the city of Rio Verde de Goiás.