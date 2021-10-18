Boeing 777 takes off from Los Angeles and engine spews flames, forcing jet to return

A stunning image of a Boeing 777 in flight with a burning engine was captured over the weekend in Los Angeles, California.

Well you don’t see this every day. Japan Airlines flight 15, Boeing 777-300ER, had an engine malfunction on departure from LAX on Friday afternoon. It circled around and landed safely back at LAX about 45 minutes later. #JAL15 #JA740J #JL15 pic.twitter.com/lMggHOnWKR — Glenn Beltz (@gb0n) October 16, 2021





The picture was taken by photographer Glenn Beltz and shows a Boeing 777-300ER, the largest twin-engine plane in the world in commercial operation today, from Japan Airlines (JAL) with the right engine expelling a large flame. The large jet, registration number JA740J, had just taken off towards Haneda airport in Tokyo, flying JAL-15, when the problem occurred in the right engine.

It is still not publicly known what caused the problems in the General Electric GE90 engine, but the probable causes could include anything from ingesting birds to a mechanical problem and a compressor stall, or even an internal breakdown, which would cause the fuel to burn externally. .

The plane stopped climbing when crossing at 6,000 feet (1,820m) high and performed some orbits to burn fuel and enter maximum landing weight. The turns were carried out on the coast of the city of Long Beach, near Santa Catalina Island, and soon after, the Boeing returned safely to LAX, as shown in the reproduction of the flight obtained by the RadarBox application:



