Bolsonaro and Michele have a barbecue for their daughter’s birthday at Palácio da Alvorada

RIO — President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, had a barbecue this Sunday to celebrate the couple’s daughter’s birthday. Laura turns 11 this Monday.

Bolsonaro posted on his social networks the moment when the guests sang Happy Birthday to Laura. The girl received other children and also her brother, senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ).

Flávio published a photograph with his father on his social networks. “Classes with Jair Bolsonaro! Soon more good news for Brazil!”, he wrote in the caption.

Joas do Prado Pereira, known as Tchê, was also at the event. Known as the “artists’ barbecue”, he published a video alongside Bolsonaro in which he talks about Grêmio’s game this Sunday. The president wore a shirt of the team from Rio Grande do Sul on his birthday.

“Today with the illustrious fan, @jairmessiasbolsonaro my GRÊMIO starts the reaction to get out of relegation”, wrote Tchê. A piece of the wagyu steak, which is on the grill menu, costs R$ 1,799.99 per kilo.