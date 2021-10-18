Bolsonaro breaks open the absurd measures of governors and reveals “what they don’t tell you”

On Friday (15), President Jair Bolsonaro used his accounts on social networks to challenge those who criticize the federal government’s role in combating the pandemic.

About the National Program to Support Micro and Small Businesses (PRONAMPE), aimed at the development and strengthening of small businesses, which provides a credit line for loans, the president disclosed:

“More about what they don’t tell you:

– Pronampe has already provided R$ 25 billion for micro and small companies in 2021

– Employment and income in 2020, Pronampe served 468 thousand companies”, he pointed out.

In another post, Bolsonaro spoke about the emergency aid granted by the federal government during the pandemic:

“About 9 months of emergency aid was equivalent to 15 years of Bolsa Família and the discovery of millions of ‘invisible’ people, who will be included in income and employment programs with the brief approval of the Renda Brasil Program, by the National Congress.”

And the president also highlighted the government’s agility in dealing with the problems that have arisen, mainly due to the ‘Stay at Home’ and the ‘lockdowns’ imposed by state and municipal governments:

“Even with the catastrophic ‘stay at home and we’ll see the economy later’, imposed by unreasonable governors and mayors, the Government of Brazil has always been concerned and acted on the problems immediately,” he said.

