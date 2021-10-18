Botafogo draws goalless against Atlético-MG in the first quarter-final match of the Under-20 Brazilian Championship

In a game of few emotions, Botafogo and Atlético-MG tied for 0 to 0 this Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, for the first duel of the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Under-20 Championship. The return takes place next Friday, in Belo Horizonte, and whoever wins advances – if there is another tie, the spot will be defined in penalties.

The clash was very balanced, with few concrete chances for a goal. Atlético-MG was the first to scare, after just six minutes: Julio Cesar submitted after a play that came from the left, but Henrique Luro blocked the goal. Botafogo scared at 28, in Matheus Nascimento’s submission that the goalkeeper almost delivered.

In the final stage, who started creating a good opportunity was Botafogo, with Kauê taking risks from outside the area to defend Gabriel Delfim. But Galo also arrived with danger and had the clearest chance: Luiz Felipe took advantage of the ball that came from the right and Reydson saved the goal on the line.

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Botafogo and Atlético-MG face off again next Friday, at 4 pm, at SESC Venda Nova, in Belo Horizonte. Before, with an alternative team, Glorioso will visit Cabofriense this Monday, at 3 pm, in Bonsucesso, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Rio Sub-20/OPG.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 0 X 0 ATHLETIC-MG

Stadium: Nilton Santos

Date-Time: 10/17/2021 – 4 pm

Referee: João Ennio Sobral (RJ)

Assistants: Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira (RJ) and Gustavo Mota Correia (RJ)

Income and audience: closed gates

Yellow cards: Luiz Felipe (ATL)

Red cards: –

Goals: –

BOTAFOGO: Igo Gabriel; Carlos Henrique, Henrique Luro, Reydson and Vitor Marinho; Wendel, Kauê (Guilherme Liberato 45’/2ºT) and Juninho (Ryan 32’/2ºT); Vitinho (Raí 26’/2ºT), Matheus Nascimento (Gabriel Conceição 32’/2ºT) and Ênio (Rikelmi – Interval) – Coach: Ricardo Resende.

ATHLETIC-MG: Gabriel Delfim; Carlos Daniel, Cauê, Léo Simoni and Vinicius Nogueira; Daniel Borges, Rubens and Julio Cesar (Ruan Nascimento 46’/2ºT); Gabriel Santos (Victor Lima 38’/2ºT), Felipe Felicio (Kaian 27’/2ºT) and Luiz Felipe (Pablo 46’/2ºT) – Technician: Marcos Valadares.