Brazil registers 130 deaths and 5.7 thousand new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Brazil registered 130 deaths and 5,738 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

It is the lowest number of deaths in 24 hours in the year 2021 – the lowest was on November 8, with 128 deaths. It is noteworthy that on weekends the official numbers are always smaller due to the delay in notifications and data retention.

With this, the country has a total of 603,282 deaths and 21,644,464 confirmed cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020.

The moving averages of deaths and infections are on a downward trend and were at 324 and 9,806, respectively, this Sunday. Moving averages consider the daily average of new notifications over the last seven days.

In the global ranking, Brazil remains in one of the worst positions in relation to the pandemic: it is currently the eighth in the world in number of deaths by Covid-19 in proportion to the population, with 285.79 lives lost to the disease per 100,000 inhabitants , according to the John Hopkins American University Daily Survey.

Covid-19 Remedy

The American pharmaceutical company Merck is seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, American health authority) for the use of molnupiravir, known in Brazil as MSD. If authorization is granted, the solution will become the first oral antiviral treatment against Covid-19. Read more.

36 million new doses of Janssen

The Federal Government and Johnson & Johnson, the maker of Janssen’s single-dose vaccine, have confirmed that the contract between the parties will be fulfilled. In addition to the anticipation of 1.8 million doses in June, 36.2 million will be delivered by the end of the year by J&J. Read more.

30 million Brazilians stopped being vaccinated

Brazil surpassed the mark of 100 million people with complete immunization against Covid-19. Despite this, the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (Sbim) estimates that about 30 million people who could have been vaccinated and have not yet been vaccinated. Read more.

90% drop in hospitalizations in SP

The average number of hospitalizations for Covid-19 in the city of São Paulo has dropped about 90% since the peak of the pandemic. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), between 8 and 28 September, the municipal network registered an average of 51 new patients per day. At the worst moment of the pandemic, in April of this year, the city had an average of 500 new admissions daily. Read more.

Reduction in AstraZeneca range

The Ministry of Health announced this Friday (15), that the interval between the first and second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 from AstraZeneca will be reduced from 12 to 8 weeks in Brazil. Read more.