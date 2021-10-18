Brazil registers 130 new deaths by covid-19 in 24 hours, according to ministry – 10/17/2021

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil reported 130 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 603,282 deaths across the country.

According to the ministry’s report, there were 5,738 confirmed cases of covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, bringing the total infected to 21,644,464 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 20,794,497 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 246,685 being followed up.

Elderly people died more from covid in the public network than in the private network in SP

People aged 80 or over who were admitted to the public health system in the city of São Paulo with severe covid-19 had less chance of surviving than those who sought private care, according to official figures from the Ministry of Health.

The information is contained in the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) database, supplied with information sent by health units across the country since the beginning of the pandemic and updated until September this year.

According to government data, for every 100 people in this age group who were admitted to state and municipal health units in the capital, 58 died, on average. In private units this number was lower: 46.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.