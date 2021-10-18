Brazil registers 603 thousand victims of Covid; moving average of deaths below 400 for the 6th day | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (17) 125 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 603,324 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 325 — below the 400 mark for the 6th day in a row. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -35% and points fall for the eighth day in a row .

Under the influence of the extended holiday of Nossa Senhora Aparecida, the moving average of deaths and cases dropped significantly in the last week.

Due to the reduced staff working in the municipalities, the numbers of cases and deaths registered in the national system are below normal, as seen on previous holidays; as a result, they point to a greater-than-expected drop in the moving average (which takes into account data from the last 7 days). Therefore, the fall must be carefully evaluated.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Monday (11): 440

Tuesday (12): 367

Wednesday (13): 318

Thursday (14): 334

Friday (15): 319

Saturday (16): 331

Sunday (17): 325

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Eight states (AM, BA, CE, ES, PB, PI, RN, RR) present death toll. Six (AC, AM, AP, CE, RO and RR) did not register new deaths this Sunday. Two (MS and TO) did not update data.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,642,194 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 5,886 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average for the last 7 days was 9,759 new diagnoses per day — the smallest recorded since May 14, 2020 (when it was in 9686). This represents a variation of -39% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 603,324

603,324 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 125

125 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 325 (14-day variation: -35%)

325 (14-day variation: -35%) Total confirmed cases: 21,642,194

21,642,194 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 5,886

5,886 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,759 (variation in 14 days: -39%)

On the rise (8 states): AM, BA, CE, ES, PB, PI, RN, RR

AM, BA, CE, ES, PB, PI, RN, RR In stability (5 states and the DF): AC, DF, GO, PA, RO, SE

AC, DF, GO, PA, RO, SE Falling (11 states): AL, AP, MA, MT, MG, PR, PE, RJ, RS, SC, SP

AL, AP, MA, MT, MG, PR, PE, RJ, RS, SC, SP Not updated (2 states): MS and TO

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Brazilians who completed the vaccination schedule now account for almost 49% of the population. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 20:00 this Sunday (17), show that 104,352,811 people are fully immunized. This number represents 48.92% of the population.

More than 151 million people have taken the first dose of Covid vaccines and are partially immunized. There are 151,498,935 doses that have been applied since the beginning of vaccination, which represents 71.02% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 4,298,275 people (2.01% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 260,150,021 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: +36%

MG: -39%

RJ: -49%

SP: -61%

DF: +4%

GO: -7%

MS: no data updated this Sunday. On Saturday, it was at -19%.

MT: -19%

AC: 0%

AM: +25%

AP: -71%

PA: 0%

RO: -11%

RR: +20%

TO: did not update data this Sunday. On Saturday it was at +10%.

AL: -28%

BA: +26%

EC: +77%

MA: -32%

PB: +19%

PE: -44%

PI: +150%

RN: +100%

SE: 0%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

