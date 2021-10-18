Bride has over 20 canceled app runs in DF and drives to her own wedding: ‘Laughing nervously’ | Federal District

After having more than 20 races canceled in transport per application, the lawyer Nathália Andrade, 34 years old, had to drive 25 km to her own wedding ( see video above ). Already wearing a white dress and veil, the bride, who lives in the Federal District, arrived an hour and 20 minutes late for the civil ceremony, this Saturday (16).

“I was very euphoric, laughing nervously. When I arrived and saw my father there, he looked at me and said: ‘my daughter, this is crazy!’

Bride has over 20 canceled app runs and drives to her own wedding — Photo: Personal archive

The wedding was scheduled for 5:00 pm, in Asa Sul, but the procession only started at 6:20 pm, due to the unforeseen circumstances. The ceremony had already been postponed three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everyone was already at the wedding. My fiance, Felipe Barbosa, was already nervous, thinking I had given up. That’s when I decided to drive to the party. I entered the address into the GPS and went”, says Nathália.

Nathália Andrade, 34, and her fiance, Felipe Barbosa — Photo: Rafael Zart

The lawyer left the Jardim Botânico region and was accompanied by two friends, her godmothers, who came from Pernambuco to participate in the ceremony in DF and registered the adventure. As they didn’t know the city well, the bride herself decided to drive.

“The time passed, and there was a forecast of rain. We asked for the cars, and the drivers were canceling. Both on my cell phone and on my cell phone [celular] of the godmothers and not of the ceremonialist. Nobody could get a car,” recalls the bride.

The g1 contacted Uber to find out the reasons for the cancellations, and was waiting for a response until the publication of this report.

Nathália Andrade talks with the valet on arrival at her wedding — Photo: Rafael Zart

During the journey to her own wedding, Nathália remembers that emotions varied, from anger to euphoria. In a short video recorded by her friend who was in the car, she appears driving and laughing (see at the top of the article).

The bride’s arrival at the ceremony was also recorded by the photographer. In the image, Nathália is still in the car, talking to the valet of the restaurant where the wedding took place.

“Not even the valet believed it was me driving. I said: young man, for God’s sake, I need to get married,” said Nathália, with good humor.

Three months pregnant, the lawyer is expecting a boy, who will be named Rafael. The child’s sex was revealed during the marriage.