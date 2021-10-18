British police identify 25-year-old man who killed deputy

How did you feel about this article?

UK police identified as Ali Harbi Ali the 25-year-old man who murdered the conservative deputy David Amess on Friday (15), while the politician was attending voters at a church in Leigh-on-Sea, in eastern England, the broadcaster “BBC” reported on Saturday (16).

The suspect, a British citizen of Somali origin, was arrested under the 2000 Terrorism Act, as officials believe his attack may have been “terrorist-inspired”.

The London Metropolitan Police (Met), which officially declared the incident a “terrorist incident”, will be able to question the young man until October 22, after obtaining a judicial extension on Saturday.

The BBC explains that Ali Harbi Ali was referred some years ago to the national terrorism prevention program, to which people at risk of radicalization are sent voluntarily. However, the network details that he spent little time on the show and was never on any secret service list of individuals of interest.

As part of the investigation, police searched three houses in London and on Saturday an examination was carried out on the body of the victim, who died at the scene of the crime after being stabbed several times.

The British political class and the Muslim community united in condemning the murder of 69-year-old Amess. The politician, married with five children, was appreciated in his constituency for his support of local causes.