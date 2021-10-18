Buckingham Palace cleaning job vacancy pays up to R$ 143,000 per year – E-mails

Buckingham Palace is the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II and has over 770 rooms. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Some job openings are open to work on the estates of the British royal family. One of them is looking for a person to work with the cleaning team at the Buckingham Palace, an important requirement being attention to detail. The work is 20 or 40 hours a week, from Monday to Sunday, and the annual salary varies from 11.3 thousand euros to 22,600 euros (R$ 71.5 thousand to R$ 143,000 at the current rate ).

To apply, you must be a British citizen or have the legal right to work in the UK. Enrollment runs until the 20th of October through from this link.

According to the job description, the person selected will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining “a wide variety of interiors and items, ensuring that they are presented in the best possible way”.

the dwelling of Queen Elizabeth II it has 77 thousand square meters and more than 770 rooms. To handle all this, only with a really great team. The announcement says that the new member will learn from the others all the necessary skills to take care of the spaces and details to reach the desired “high standard”.

The work can extend to weekends, night shifts and, occasionally, the professional will provide support at events. “In an environment where development and training are common, you will be able to develop your skills within your role,” the ad states.

Regarding the requirements for the position, having previous experience is welcome, however, the most important thing is to have a keen eye for details, be proactive and know how to manage your time well. “You’ll be able to prioritize and manage a busy daily workload,” he says.

Even with the intense activities, the job description states that there is flexibility and that this is an “opportunity to use your enthusiasm and passion to deliver the exceptional”.

Another nine job opportunities are available on the royal family’s website as a systems analyst, marketing manager and office assistant. Look here.