Buddy Paulo Soares and Antero Greco open their hearts, make revelations and elect a hit on their return to SportsCenter

Journalists return, after more than a year and a half apart, this Monday (18th) to make together in the studio the daily program that closes the nights on ESPN Brazil and which can always be seen live on ESPN on Star+

One of the longest-running partnerships in the history of Brazilian television journalism, the duo Paulo Soares, the Amigão da Galera, and Antero Greco will return to the command of SportsCenter this Monday (18), at midnight (Brasilia time), live on ESPN on Star+ and straight from the headquarters of ESPN Brazil, in Sao Paulo. This after more than a year and a half apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with ESPN.com.br, journalists spoke with an open heart. And they told, for example, how was the beginning of this joint work that has been going on for 20 years, they chose what for them are the most memorable moments dividing the TV newsstand (ranging from nightmares to laughter) and even revealed ‘the secret ‘ of the program’s success: never give up taking information with credibility and seriousness, but always with good humor and a ‘light language’ (watch the video at the top of this article).

How the partnership came about

Antero Greco came from a long career in print journalism, mainly at the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo, when he was hired in early 1994 by the TVA Sports, which became ESPN Brazil. A few months later, Paulo Soares arrived, a well-known sports narrator on the radio, who had presented some news programs on other stations. The partnership began precisely in the numerous game transmissions that the channel used to do.

With a lot of information and fun, the duo had almost instantaneous chemistry. The first rehearsal of what would be the TV news was at the 1998 World Cup, held in France, when journalists performed the ‘Bate Bola com o Assinante’, a program that was aired between matches in the competition.

“I received a fax on the air with the news of the fall of South Korea’s coach, Cha Bum-kun. I said I had a ‘chabu’ in Korea, or some other nonsense. We started laughing, and everyone else laughed too,” said Antero.

‘The Buddy is a perfectionist’

In 2000, journalist José Trajano, then responsible for the writing of ESPN Brasil, decided to put Paulo Soares and Antero Greco on the bench for the nightly edition of SportsCenter, a traditional newscast created by ESPN in the US that was being imported to Brazil. In addition to credible information, the pair decided to give the program a special flavor.

“Amigão is a perfectionist and likes things done well. He is the presenter and he has the biggest responsibility because he needs to have control over what goes on air. When I realize that he’s a little nervous, I blurt out something he’ll laugh and relax. This has worked many times. We grant ourselves the right to relax. We are good-humored, we are not comedians, we make a light and not frivolous program. To be serious you don’t have to be serious. We come in with a suit, tie and beautiful scenery. If he stays too still, the guy at home will go to sleep or change the channel,” said Antero.

“I’m very serious, I’m a cast. Then the first episode happened, the second episode, and we thought we were going to get fired. ‘Tomorrow is over, we are on the street and there is no more SportsCenter’. But people started to like it and went to CQC [Custe o Que Custar, atração de humor da TV aberta Band que durou oito temporadas, de 2008 a 2015], which was a program that made us aware because we were all the time participating in the Top 5. And that was it. There’s no way, it’s going to continue, while we’re on the air, there’ll be a laugh,” added Amigão.

Chape’s accident marked Buddy

In 20 years of the program, the duo lived happy moments in the history of the sport, such as “narrating” – without images – live during SportsCenter the final of Conmebol Libertadores that Atlético-MG won in 2013. On the other hand, it also reported some tragedies, such as the death in 2004 in the Morumbi field of defender Serginho, from São Caetano, the death of 10 boys from Flamengo base in a fire in Ninho do Urubu, in 2019, and the crash of the Chapecoense plane, in 2016 .

“We have a very rich history of a lot that went through the program. After Chapecoense’s accident, I never flew by plane again. I spent practically two years having nightmares and I still have nightmares about this accident. For the death of many friends. A criminal accident. This was remarkable not only for the information on the program, but it impressed me because I never flew again and I don’t know if I’ll fly again”, confessed Amigão.

the main hit

The funniest moment in the history of the newspaper chosen by the duo was in 2016, when Paulo Soares literally cried with laughter when announcing O interest of São Paulo in hiring the attacker Milton Caraglio, who defended Tijuana-MEX.

“It’s remembered wherever we go, it’s amazing! I’ve seen it 200 times and every time I laugh. It’s absurdly spontaneous because I didn’t know the news before. When Buddy spoke with such emphasis, I laughed. There’s a detail, the cameras, illuminators and everyone in the studio started to laugh. I couldn’t stop anymore. The more he mended it, the worse it got. It’s a success with the public and income”, guaranteed Antero.

“We are very serious about breaking news. When we break Milton’s news, it’s very serious, it’s not to laugh (laughs). the staff of ESPN Argentina recorded and sent to us that everyone had fun. That night I received many messages saying that the possible hiring of Milton had ended. São Paulo was not going to be able to make the announcement of the hiring. I hope that wasn’t it, huh, Milton! But he’s fine, he went back to Argentina. We have fun with these things”, concluded Amigão.