Businessman close to Maduro says he will not collaborate with US justice | World

Colombian businessman Alex Saab, close to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and extradited this Saturday (16) to the United States, accused of money laundering, said he will face the process “with dignity”. He also stated that he has “nothing to collaborate” with that country, according to a letter read on Sunday (17) by his wife.

“I will face the trial with all dignity. I want to make it clear that I have nothing to collaborate with the United States, I have not committed any crime,” Camilla Fabri said while reading the document in Caracas, during an event organized by Venezuelan authorities in support of Saab , in which about 300 people participated.

Appointed as Maduro’s front man, Saab will appear in a Florida court this Monday (18), the US Department of Justice said.

“I declare that I am in full use of my reason, that I am not suicidal, in case they murder me and say I committed suicide,” said the Colombian businessman, who experts believe knows all of Caracas’ hidden financial machinery.

Saab’s wife said that she learned from her sister of the businessman’s extradition process from Cape Verde, carried out “behind the lawyers’ backs and ours”. “What bothers the United States the most is that my husband will never give in. Never!” she exclaimed.