Caixa grants withdrawal of the 6th installment to another group today

Caixa continues to release withdrawals related to sixth installment of emergency aid in 2021. This Monday (10/18), the granting occurs to beneficiaries who are not part of Bolsa Família and were born in the October. Those born in November and December, in turn, will be able to withdraw the benefit tomorrow, October 19th.

It is worth noting that the 6th cycle of emergency aid to beneficiaries of the family allowance. For this audience, the withdrawal of money can already be made from the same period for deposits. Those enrolled in Bolsa Família, according to Caixa, receive the most advantageous benefit between the emergency aid and the program in which they are registered.

In case of any doubt, all Bolsa Família beneficiaries can obtain more information directly through Caixa’s telephone call center at number 111 (service takes place between 7:00 am and 10:00 pm). There is also the option of making queries through the bank’s website and on the Dataprev page.

Withdrawal of the 6th installment of emergency aid: deadlines

This Monday (10/18), the release of withdrawals will occur for beneficiaries who were born in October. Members of CadÚnico and enrolled in emergency aid since last year, in this way, can withdraw the money from the following deadlines:

Born in January: 10/4;

Born in February: 10/5;

Born in March: 10/5;

Born in April: 06/10;

Born in May: 10/08;

Born in June: 10/11;

Born in July: 10/13;

Born in August: 14/10;

Born in September: 10/15;

Born in October: 18/10;

Born in November: 10/19;

Born in December: 10/19.

Remembering that the emergency aid calendar must be finalized in mid november, when the withdrawal of the 7th installment will be granted. The Chamber of Deputies started the debate about a new extension of the benefit, but the main focus of the Legislative House is to approve the successor of Bolsa Família, which became known as Auxílio Brasil.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes even signaled a new round of emergency aid. However, the portfolio manager conditioned the measure to the pandemic situation in the country. That is, Guedes should be in favor of the extension if there is a new variant of COVID-19 which, in turn, justify the measure emergency.