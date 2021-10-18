Calçadão Agnaldo Timóteo opens in front of the west access of Nilton Santos Stadium, in Botafogo

Agnaldo Timoteo would turn 85 years old this Saturday. As a fair tribute to the great singer, politician and writer from Botafogo who left us in April, the “Agnaldo Timóteo Sidewalk” in front of the statues of the Western Sector of the Stadium Nilton Santos.

The president Durcesio Mello attended the ceremony accompanied by the deputy mayor Nilton Boiler, by the president of the City Council Carlo Caiado and by the secretary of conservation Anna Laura, among other councilors and the singer’s family.

“A day full of emotion. I thank the City Council and the City Hall of Rio for this movement in homage to Agnaldo. The site is next to the pantheon of our world idols turned statues, some of whom were his personal friends. A very valid tribute”, pointed out President Durcesio about the tribute, which was an idea of ​​the former mayor Cesar Maia, author of the law sanctioned by the mayor Eduardo Pais.

The Calçadão Agnaldo Timóteo is located in the leisure area around Nilton Santos, which is increasingly frequented, becoming a point for residents of the region. The Rio Conservation Department took advantage of the honor to carry out repairs and revitalization of the site.

Check out the photo gallery: