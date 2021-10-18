Camilla de Lucas Announces Engagement, and Juliette Asks to Be Maid of Honor · TV News

Last Sunday (17), Camilla de Lucas was surprised with a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. Mateus Ricardo decided to take another step in the relationship and asked for the hand of the ex-BBB on the day she celebrated her 27th birthday. Juliette wasted no time and already invited herself to the party: “I want to be godmother”, commented the BBB21 champion.

Despite having a birthday last Wednesday (13), Camilla celebrated with friends and family over the weekend and provided the perfect moment for the request, which was made by surprise by her boyfriend. “Yeah, guys, out of nowhere the request came. I’m getting married! Ready to share my life with you until the end of time!”, she wrote on Instagram when revealing the engagement to the public.

The relationship lasted more than two years and during this period the life of the carioca changed completely. After going viral on TikTok, the digital influencer resonated in the media for giving her father a luxury car. “Before the internet, I earned R$1,200 [por mês]. I never imagined one day being able to give away the car my father dreamed of,” she wrote at the time.

As a result, she was cast on BBB21 and further leveraged her career by conquering the public and second place in the edition. She is currently hired by Globo and one of the hosts of The Masked Singer Brasil.

Only one thing hasn’t changed for her, her relationship with musician Mateus Ricardo, with whom she’s been together since before her fame. Check out her reaction to being proposed in the video below.