Camilla de Lucas is proposed by the groom: ‘Prontíssima’Camilla de Lucas is proposed by the groom: ‘Prontíssima’ | Fun



Camilla de Lucas and the groom – Instagram Reproduction

Camilla de Lucas and the groomInstagram playback

Published 10/17/2021 21:19 | Updated 10/17/2021 9:34 PM

Here comes the Bride! Camilla de Lucas was surprised this Sunday when she was proposed by her boyfriend, musician Mateus Ricardo. “Well, guys, the request came out of nowhere. I’m getting married! I’m ready to share my life with you until the end of time,” declared the ex-BBB21 in Instagram caption, when announcing the news with a video of the moment.

The request came during a family party. Mateus followed all protocol, knelt down and ordered. Surprised, the digital presenter and influencer readily accepted. With photos and videos, Camilla enchanted followers and internet users by showing the moment. The publication was celebrated by friends and fans.

“I want to ask you to marry me,” says Mateus in the video, showing the presenter an engagement ring. Thrilled, Camilla asks “What do you mean?”, before kissing her now fiancé and posing for more pictures.

Camilla showed on her Twitter that her boyfriend asked her to marry him, sharing the video of the moment. “I still can’t believe he did that! Well, I’m engaged!”, he wrote.

I STILL DON’T BELIEVE HE DID IT! Yeah guys, I’m engaged! @blackout27 pic.twitter.com/l19wgPJK7v — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) October 17, 2021

Camilla took advantage of a few days off from Globo’s “The Masked Singer Brasil”, to venture into Beach Park, in Aquiraz, Ceará, with her now fiance. The influencer, who has shown her talent as a presenter, said her love relationship improved even more after months confined to BBB21. “Our relationship got even better, after months away we didn’t break apart anymore,” she said.