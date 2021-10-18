Camilla de Lucas is proposed in marriage by Mateus Ricardo

Camilla de Lucas revealed that she is engaged. This Sunday (17), the digital influencer was proposed by the singer Matthew Ricardo, with whom he has been dating for two years. She was celebrating her birthday, which happened last Wednesday (13), when she was surprised with an engagement ring.

“Yeah, guys, the order came out of nowhere. I’m getting married!”, wrote the BBB 21 runner-up on social media. “I’m so ready to share my life with you until the end of time,” said de Lucas on social media.

I STILL DON’T BELIEVE HE DID IT! Yeah guys, I’m engaged! 👰🏾‍♀️❤️ @blackout27 pic.twitter.com/l19wgPJK7v — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) October 17, 2021

João Luiz, Carla Diaz, Fiuk, Juliette among other colleagues in confinement reacted to Camilla’s publication announcing the engagement. the rapper L7nnon, the presenters Astrid Fontenelle and Renata Ceribelli also reacted to the post.

During her participation in Big Brother Brasil, Camilla cited her novel several times. In early September, as published on POPline, the influencer revealed that she intended to marry the rapper after the pandemic. “Our relationship got even better, after months away we didn’t break apart anymore”, said Camilla.

“We don’t live together yet, at least not officially (laughs). But he spends a lot of time with me, more than at his house. We plan to get married after the pandemic”, he said at the time.

