‘Candy Table’: The Secret Weapon of the American Senators – 10/17/2021

It’s a plain mahogany table, like those of the other 99 senators, but it contains a secret power capable of uniting Democrats and Republicans in a deeply divided US Congress. It is the “candy table”, where you can always find treats for over half a century.

Ready to sweeten long nightly sessions of debates and voting, and even impeachment trials, this treasure is tucked away in the back row, on the Republican side, next to one of the busiest doors.

The mission is crucial: the senator who occupies it must ensure that his drawer is always full. Especially during weeks of intense negotiations like the one Congress has just had over Joe Biden’s colossal investment plans: the US debt and budget.

I can guarantee that the candy table is, and will continue to be, well stocked,” its current occupant, Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, told AFP.

Lawmakers, nearly 30 of them over 70, are sometimes stuck in the Senate overnight, waiting for a decisive vote. Extra energy comes from chocolates and other sweets.

In Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020, Republican Toomey’s team carried whole boxes of candy through the Senate aisles to keep his desk stocked through the long court hours.

Since 2015, the senator has been responsible for this little-known drawer. Because of strict rules that prohibit photos in plenary, there are few photos of her.

“It makes sense for the senator from Pennsylvania to take over the candy table, as we are the number one candy maker in the United States and the world,” Toomey said.

Pennsylvania has about 200 chocolate makers, including Hershey’s, which employs about 10,000 people, according to Toomey.

There is a rule that prohibits senators from accepting gifts, but there are exceptions, such as cheap products coming from their states and destined for distribution.

Keep senators awake

The tradition began in 1968, when a California Republican, actor and dancer George Murphy, settled at that table.

Known for his fondness for sweets, he invited his colleagues to share his stock of chocolates, which he kept in his drawer.

Since then, the sweet custom has continued with other Republicans who occupied that table, like John McCain, or Rick Santorum, who sat there during Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial in the Monica Lewinsky case.

It really plays an important role in keeping senators awake during these long hours of testimony,” Santorum told NPR radio in January 2020.

According to the former Pennsylvania senator, the Democratic president’s legal team complained at the time that they had been deprived of the sweets.

Santorum acknowledged the injustice and ensured that there would be enough chocolates for the remainder of the trial, despite fierce political battles.

So are the divisions over sweets left behind? Not quite.

“I run the candy table!” Democrat Cory Booker told AFP.

Pat Toomey distributes the chocolates on the Republican side, “and I on the Democrat,” insists the New Jersey senator.

During Donald Trump’s impeachment trials, he entertained his side with M&Ms, manufactured in his state since the 1940s.

“Many of my colleagues, especially Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, “eat my M&Ms,” this former Democratic primary candidate for the US presidency enthusiastically says.