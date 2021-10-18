Carille admits poor performance of Santos against Sport: “We were below expectations” | saints

After the goalless draw against Sport, this Sunday, at Arena Pernambuco, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship, Santos coach Fábio Carille admitted that the team did not have a good performance.

At a press conference, the Santos commander recognized the performance below expectations and asked the Peixe fan to recreate a favorable environment for the duels at home against América-MG and Fluminense

– We prepare to do more today. Unfortunately, we were below expectations. We take the game home, the games we have at home. And I’m already starting to call on the Santos fans to create a very positive environment, just like it was against Grêmio, now with a little greater capacity. Let’s go there to create a positive environment and seek our goal against America, on Saturday, there in Vila – said the coach.

Highlights: Sport 0 x 0 Santos for the 27th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Carille also commented that he expected to see more variety in the team’s play creation. According to him, starting and ending actions on the same side of the field, for example, facilitated the work of marking the opponent

– What didn’t work and what we had prepared was the change of corridor. Start the move on one side and finish on the other. We are still insisting with the ball on the same side. This makes it easy for the opponent to block us. Now, from that moment on, we start thinking about America – commented the coach.

Check out other excerpts from the interview:

Marcos Guilherme’s evaluation as a ward

– Today, not only him, but the entire team was down. Our expectation is that the yield had to be higher. Marcos Guilherme played good games against Grêmio and Atlético-MG. Today, the set did not work. We’re working. Everything we do is worked, is thought out. But I know that today the result was below.

Performance of Carlos Sánchez

– I bring it to a general context. We missed a lot of passing, the positioning we trained. My responsibility, too. Overall, the entire team went down.

