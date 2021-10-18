Carille awaits the evolution of a duo to change Santos’ starting lineup

Coach Fábio Carille awaits the physical evolution of Madson and Diego Tardelli to move in the starting lineup of Santos.

The coach would like to have both of them in the starting 11, but is wary of the successive injuries and the full medical department.

Madson had a pubic injury and spent more than a month without acting. After recovering, he gained pace for team B in the Copa Paulista and entered the second half against Grêmio, Atlético-MG and Sport.

Diego Tardelli is 36 years old and spent four months without playing between the departure of Atlético-MG and his debut in Peixe. He was Carille’s weapon in the final stage against Athletico, Juventude, São Paulo, Grêmio, Atlético-MG and Sport. He has not yet been cast as a starter.

“It may be (it’s time for Madson and Diego Tardelli to start), but these players are looking for better conditions. Madson was out of action for more than a month, Tardelli we are careful as we should have been with Léo Baptistão. We have to avoid injuries. Leo for at least 20 days, maybe a month (because of a calf injury),” said Carille.

To face América-MG on Saturday, at Vila Belmiro, Santos will not have the suspended Wagner Palha. There is a good chance that the team will have only two defenders (Danilo Boza and Emiliano Velázquez). In this way, Madson and Felipe Jonatan would be the full-backs. Pará and Moraes run outside.

Without Léo Baptistão for up to a month, Diego Tardelli hopes to start for the first time. Raniel played a bad match against Sport and was replaced.

The squad re-enacts on Tuesday and starts preparing for the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship. Peixe is 15th, with 29 points.

A possible lineup is: João Paulo, Madson (Pará), Emiliano Velázquez, Danilo Boza and Felipe Jonatan; Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli (Raniel)

