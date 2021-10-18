Carille regrets the tie between Santos and Sport: “Team all down”

Coach Fábio Carille lamented the 0-0 tie between Santos and Sport this Sunday, at Arena Pernambuco, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe created few chances and saw Leão da Ilha have more scoring opportunities. With the result, Alvinegro went to 15th place, with 29 points.

“We prepared to do more, but we were below expectations. We took it home now and I’m already starting to call on the fans to create a positive environment like it was against Grêmio, now with 50% capacity from América-MG,” he said carille

“What didn’t work: we prepared the change of lane, starting on one side and finishing on the other. We’re insisting with the ball on the same side and it’s getting easier for the opponent to block. Now we’ll think about the work to face America,” he added. .

Asked about the bad performances of Marcos Guilherme and Sánchez, the coach preferred to analyze the match as a whole.

“Not only him, but the team was down. Our expectation was for better performance. Marcos Guilherme did well against Grêmio and Atlético-MG, but today the team didn’t work. We’re going to work, everything we do is thought through. The result was down,” he said. .

“Sánchez I bring to a general context. We made mistakes in passing, we made mistakes in positioning that we trained and it’s also my responsibility. In general, the whole team went down,” he concluded.

Santos will return to the field to face América-MG on Saturday, at Vila Belmiro, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão.

