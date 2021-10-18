Carlão shines on penalties, Atlético-CE beats Ferroviária and is classified for Serie C 2022 – Play

In a duel of few opportunities during the 90 minutes, the Atlético-CE guaranteed the unprecedented classification for Series C of the Brazilian Championship in penalties, by beating Ferroviária-SP by 4 to 3. Goalkeeper Carlão defended four kicks.

With the triumph obtained at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP), Águia da Precabura won a place in the semifinals of Serie D and, consequently, access to Serie C of the 2022 Brasileirão. The team joins Ferroviário a Floresta, representatives from Ceará in the third most important national competition in Brazil.

The opponent in the semifinal will be Campinense, who guaranteed a spot by beating América-RN on penalties last Saturday (16). The clashes should take place between October 23rd and 24th (outbound) and October 30th and 31st (back). The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) will detail the table, with time and place, later.

The game

Acting at home, Ferroviária needed a simple victory, by any score, to guarantee a spot in the Series C of the Brazilian Championship, in addition to qualifying for the semifinals of the Series D.

However, faced with an opponent well posted defensively, Araraquara’s team struggled to create scoring opportunities. In the entire game, only three who led goalkeeper Carlão into danger. At 8 minutes of the 1st time, Júlio Vitor received a good pass in the area and submitted, but the Águia archer defended. At 13 of the 2nd time, Júlio Vitor hit a cannon from outside the area, but the ball went out.

The streak of railroad shots in the final stage ended with the conclusion of Gleyson. After a left-handed submission, goalkeeper Carlão saved the Águia da Precabura again.

Raimundo Wagner’s team also failed to create good opportunities throughout the game. Goalkeeper Saulo intervened very little during the 90 minutes.

The equality on the scoreboard persisted until the end of the confrontation, taking the decision from the spot to Serie C in 2022 for penalties.

In the charges, Edgar, Hércules, Waldson and Claudivan scored for the Águia da Precabura, while Léo Castro, Bernardo and Léo Rigo converted to the Ferroviária.