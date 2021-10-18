Cash starts the 7th installment schedule on this second

Caixa Econômica Federal starts, on Monday (18), the payment schedule of the 7th installment of the 2021 emergency aid. As usual, the schedule will start with the beneficiaries of Bolsa Família.

On the first day of deposits, those with a Social Identification Number (NIS) ending in 1 receive at 0.

Informal workers enrolled in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government) will have access to the seventh installment of emergency aid between October 20 and 31, with withdrawals released between November 1 and 19, 2021.

It is worth remembering that Bolsa Família beneficiaries have the emergency aid money available for withdrawal immediately, while for informal people and those enrolled in CadÚnico, the deposit and withdrawal occur on different dates. – first, the installments are deposited in a social digital savings account that can be used through the Caixa Tem application, for bill payment, internet purchases and some debit machines.

Check out the calendar for the 7th installment of the 2021 emergency aid below:

family allowance

NIS End Payday 1 10/18 two 10/19 3 10/20 4 10/21 5 10/22 6 10/25 7 10/26 8 10/27 9 10/28 10/29 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

Informal and Single

Birthday month Deposit Withdraw January 10/20 11/1 February 10/21 11/3 March 10/22 11/4 April 10/23 5/11 May 10/23 9/11 June 10/26 11/10 July 10/27 11/11 August 10/28 11/12 September 10/29 11/16 October 10/30 11/17 November 10/30 11/18 December 10/31 11/19 Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

2021 emergency assistance

The 2021 emergency aid is being paid monthly to 45.6 million people and has four installments of R$250, on average, with the exception of female heads of single-parent families (raising their children alone), who are entitled to R$375 , and to individuals who live alone – single person family –, who receive R$ 150.

Only families with a per capita income of up to half the minimum wage (R$550) and total monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$3,300) are entitled to the benefit. Also, only one person in the family can receive financial support. The query to find out if you are entitled to the benefit was made available by Dataprev, technology company of Caixa Econômica Federal.

