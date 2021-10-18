Castle built by a former deputy from Minas Gerais is up for auction with a minimum bid of R$30 million in São João Nepomuceno; see photos | Wood zone

The Monalisa Castle, located in São João Nepomuceno, Zona da Mata of MG, 314 km from Belo Horizonte, will be auctioned. The property was erected by former federal deputy Edmar Moreira, which was investigated in 2009 after being accused of not declaring the property, at the time valued at more than R$20 million.

Edmar Moreira was known as the “castle deputy” for having been accused of not declaring the castle in the 2006 campaign. Saint John Nepomuk.

After the episode, Moreira was expelled from Democratas and investigated for a series of irregularities. He resigned from the positions of magistrate and vice president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber. The property was named after Moreira’s children in 1993. Leonardo Moreira and his brother became heirs to the building.

The auction is scheduled for 5:00 pm on December 30, 2021 and the initial bid is R$30 million. The castle area is equivalent to more than 280 football fields and the property has:

37 suites with dressing room;

circulation hall;

3 large rooms;

central air conditioning;

Sanitary;

industrial kitchen;

Pub;

lounge with barbecue;

locker rooms for employees;

Scottish shower;

underground cellar;

deposit;

machine House;

laundry;

covered garage;

chapel;

water park;

water mirror;

landscaping and landscaping;

fountains;

outdoor lighting;

forest composed of Eucalyptus Citriodora and Pinus

Interested parties have 73 days to bid for the property, which was valued at R$50 million.

The castle is located in the Carlos Alves District, in the rural area of ​​São João Nepomuceno, and was built in 1990 by the then federal deputy Edmar Moreira. In 2009 it was announced for sale when it was valued at around R$ 20 million.

Years later, the property, which was in the name of state deputy Leonardo Moreira and his brother, Julio Moreira, was advertised for R$ 40 million, according to an advertisement in at least 3 real estate agencies – confirmed by g1 in 2 of them.

The building was built by the former deputy, Edmar Moreira. The politician’s 1st term was in 1991, a year after the end of the castle’s construction.

In February 2009, Edmar was sworn in as magistrate of the Chamber of Deputies, but was dismissed after being accused of not having declared the castle – at the time valued at more than R$ 20 million – in accountability in the 2006 campaign.

In the declaration to the Electoral Court in 2006, however, the deputy said that he only had a plot of land worth R$ 17.5 thousand in São João Nepomuceno.

O Castelo da Monalisa was named after Moreira’s children in 1993, according to statements given by lawyer Sérgio Augusto Santos Rodrigues, to the newspaper The globe. Leonardo Moreira and his brother became heirs to the construction. Leonardo died in December 2020 from acute appendicitis.

