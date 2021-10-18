Castle built by a former federal deputy in MG will be auctioned with a minimum bid of R$30 million; see images

RIO — The castle built by former federal deputy Edmar Moreira in the district of Carlos Alves, a rural area in the municipality of São João Nepomuceno, in the Zona da Mata Mineira, will be up for auction. The minimum bid is R$30 million, and interested parties have 73 days to bid for the property. Moreira caused controversy in his passage through the Chamber, was the target of investigations and became known as the “Deputy of the Castle” after the property came to light.

Tragedy: Heavy rains and floods leave at least 25 dead in India





Previous Photo







Next Photo



According to the description of the lot, the place is a “tourist complex with water park and castle”. The land, with a lake, is the size of 268 football fields. The so-called Monalisa Castle has 12 towers, 37 suites with dressing room, circulation hall, three large rooms, industrial kitchen, bar, lounge with barbecue, changing rooms for employees, Scottish shower, underground cellar, engine room, covered garage, chapel, fountains , central air conditioning and eucalyptus forest. Ten years ago, the building had been put up for sale for R$20 million.

See photos: Models pose nude to raise awareness of Dead Sea decline in Israel

Son of Moreira, former state deputy Leonardo Moreira — who died in 2020, aged 46, after spending 43 days in hospital because of acute appendicitis — opened the castle’s doors to TV Globo’s program Fantástico, in 2009. On the first floor, there is a huge salon and, below, the cellar with a capacity of eight thousand bottles. Altogether, there are six floors of construction that, at that time, still had unpainted walls, exposed wiring and holes in the ceiling. The elevators weren’t working either.

In the USA: Pilot photographs the moment the aircraft crosses the northern lights in Alaska

Thirty-two suites are on the second floor and another four are in a tower. On the top floor is the main triplex suite. The first floor of the room comprises space for a living room and bathroom. In the second is an anteroom. In the third, there is the fourth.

ad generates demand

Auctioneer Dilson Marcos Moreira, from Casa Leiloeira, said that the auction of the castle is extra-judicial — that way, the sale could also be made at any real estate agency — and had the authorization of Edmar Moreira’s children.

He also said that people interested in the property sought out Each Auctioneer:

“There are some people interested. Several. But between being interested and buying, there is a very big difference.

But, according to Dilson, this search could mean a good outcome for the auction.

– The expectation is that it will be able to sell, in view of the demand – he said.

Castle was not included in the declaration of assets

Edmar Moreira was a federal deputy for the DEM. His first term was in 1991, a year after the completion of construction of the castle. In February 2009, he was sworn in as magistrate of the Chamber of Deputies and sparked controversy by claiming that lawmakers cannot investigate and punish their housemates because of what he termed an “incurable addiction to friendship.”

Days later, information about the castle built by the then parliamentarian’s family was published by the press, including the fact that the place was not included in Moreira’s declaration of assets. In the declaration of assets of his son, the former state deputy Leonardo Moreira, to the Regional Electoral Court (TRE) of Minas, in 2006, there was the possession of a land in the rural area of ​​Carlos Alves, in the amount of R$ 3.1 million .

Know more

To the point The resumption of travel and the impact on the tourism sector



Lauro and Gabeira The final stretch of the CPI and the 600,000 deaths by Covid-19



Malu is ON Tarcísio de Freitas: Entrepreneurs inflated truck drivers on September 7th



CBN Panorama CPI G7 meets; truck drivers submit claims to the government; SP resumes in-person classes





In Edmar Moreira’s, there was a property worth R$ 17.5 thousand, in the same district, in a square about two kilometers from the castle. The former federal deputy had declared assets of approximately R$9.5 million, including stocks, real estate, vehicles, financial investments and cash.

After the episode, Moreira was expelled from the DEM and investigated for a series of irregularities. Under pressure, he resigned from the positions of magistrate and vice president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber.

Castelo da Monalisa was named after Moreira’s children in 1993, according to statements given by lawyer Sérgio Augusto Santos Rodrigues. Leonardo Moreira and his brother became heirs to the construction.