Cauã Reymond is in trouble surfing the Maldives

On vacation in the Maldives Islands with his wife, Mariana Goldfarb and Brazilian friends, Cauã Reymond lived moments of suffocation. Last Sunday, October 17, the actor took a boat ride to surf with a group of friends, near one of the islets of the Asian archipelago. But the strong current at sea and a sudden gust took the surfers into the ocean and nearly capsized the vessel that served them as their support.

“We went through a very delicate situation and if it hadn’t been for Anne, our guide, I don’t know what would have happened to us,” he said in Instagram stories, referring to 20-year-old Brazilian surfer Anne dos Santos , who lives in the Maldives.

Cauã detailed the perrengue at sea: “We entered the sea with a lot of current, a lot of wind, we were trying to surf in front of an island, the whole group of about eight people ended up dispersing because of the current, she (Anne) entered at sea, he managed to bring the group together and after a conversation we decided it was better to head towards the live coral bench because the current was taking us into the ocean”, he narrated.

“The boat that took us almost capsized. After the adrenaline of the moment passed and we arrived back at the hotel, I realized that we went through a very delicate situation, and if it hadn’t been for Anne, our guide, I don’t know what would have happened to us. After taking everyone to the island, she came back to save two surfers, she had a commanding voice, she was very brave”, said the 41-year-old artist.

Anne dos Santos shared the stories of Cauã Reymond and added: “Wow, this experience was crazy! Glad everyone is fine. This story cannot be forgotten”.

THERE’S NOTHING A GOOD DAY OF SURFING WON’T CURE

This Monday, October 18th, Cauã Reymond he returned to the stories to reassure his followers.

“Today everything worked out, yesterday was just a scare and it was the best surfing day of the trip. Everyone happy, everyone with a smile on their faces. Now it’s just a matter of resting and relaxing”, said the handsome man, while riding his bicycle in the midst of nature.

then Cauã said he would embark on another adventure: “I was convinced to dive: I’m having a cup of coffee because after surfing all morning and a good nap, to give it a ‘up’. I’ve never dived, but let’s see what the experience is. Let’s live this experience!”, he said.

BEACH IS THE ACTOR’S NATURAL HABITAT

Before embarking to the Indian Ocean archipelago, Cauã Reymond took the opportunity to de-stress and was seen surfing in Prainha, in Rio de Janeiro. Wearing appropriate clothing, the actor performed several maneuvers at sea with one of his boards.

When leaving the sea, be careful, Cauã put on his protective mask against Covid-19.

please note that Cauã Reymond will be “doubled” on TV Globo’s prime time, soon. Protagonist of “Um Lugar ao Sol”, next plot at 9 pm, the actor will play the twins Christofer and Christian in the plot signed by Lícia Manzo.

Christian and Christofer will be separated as babies after losing their mother in childbirth in Goiânia. Christofer is adopted by a couple from Rio de Janeiro and renamed Renato by his adoptive parents. Christian is left in a shelter by his biological father. Twins grow up in opposite realities, with completely different personalities, unaware of each other’s existence.

The twins’ fate changes when their paths cross as adults. But soon a tragedy takes Renato’s life, changing everything once again. In a rush, Christian takes his brother’s place.

