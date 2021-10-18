CBF accepts Corinthians’ request, changes game date and team will have Arena with full capacity against Chape

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed this Saturday that the game between Corinthians and Chapecoense, for the 29th round of the Brasileirão, was transferred from October 31 to November 1, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena. The change took place after the organization responded to a request from Alvinegro, which would thus be able to make 100% of its stadium’s capacity available to the fans.

This is due to the fact that, starting next month, the Government of São Paulo authorizes matches in the state with their respective locations freed to receive the maximum number of fans possible. Until the end of October, the restrictions imposed by the health and prevention protocols against Covid-19 only allow matches to take place in stadiums with a maximum of 50% of their capacity released to the fans.

With the change in the date of the match, Corinthians will be able to offer a load of approximately 47 thousand tickets to Fiel for the duel against Chapecoense, considering that the Neo Química Arena will have 100% of its capacity released.

Before this duel on November 1st, Timão will play two away matches at Brasileirão. Face São Paulo in this Monday’s derby, at Morumbi, and face Internacional on the 24th, at Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre.

After almost 20 months without being able to count on fans in their stadium because of the new coronavirus pandemic, Corinthians played two games at the Neo Química Arena with the presence of Fiel, against Bahia and Fluminense, but on both occasions with the capacity of the venue limited to 30% – only from this Saturday the arenas in São Paulo can release 50% of their sectors.

Before this change, confirmed this Saturday by the CBF, Corinthians expected to have 100% of its stadium released after the duel against Fortaleza, scheduled for November 6, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. Now, however, this can already happen in the previous journey of the competition.