Ceará starts heroic draw against Bragantino for Serie A

Earlier this Sunday (17th), Ceará hosted Bragantino and both staged an electrifying match. Braga opened 2-0 with Helinho and Alerrandro, but after 45 minutes of the 2nd half, Fabrício Bruno (against) and Gabriel Lacerda left everything the same. The result took São Paulo from the G4, while it left Vozão in 13th position.

Now, the two teams return to the field in the middle of the week, in late matches of the 19th round of the Brasileirão Serie A 2021. On Wednesday (20), Ceará will host Palmeiras, at 19:00. On the other hand, on Thursday (21), Bragantino will visit Internacional, at 20:00.

crazy start

The first minutes at Arena Castelão were full of offensive moves. On the Ceará side, the team tried to control the ball and tried to scare Vina from afar. On the other hand, Bragantino responded in kind, but Richard, well positioned, defended Emiliano Martínez’s bomb.

However, at 11 minutes there was nothing the Ceara goalkeeper could do. Hurtado received it at the entrance to the area and, as a futsal player, made the pivot for Helinho to hit the plate, in the left corner, to open the score. Shortly after, the referee awarded a penalty for the home team, when Erick simulated having been touched by Luan Cândido inside the area. Called by the VAR, Wagner Magalhães changed the decision and the game continued 1-0.

goalkeepers work

​The goal made Ceará enter the game even more. Right after the disallowed penalty, Erick had the chance to redeem himself for the simulation by receiving Vina inside the area. The attacker dominated and crossed kick for good defense of Cleiton.

On the other hand, Bragantino had the opportunity to expand the score in two moments within the same bid. In the first one, Pedrinho received it facing the goal, but Richard closed the angle well. In the leftover, the ball was raised, and Hurtado tested in the middle. This time, the goalkeeper held on tight.

Center forwards are in danger

`The final third of the initial stage showed a slower pace for the teams. Ceará had more of the ball, but was not very incisive. Meanwhile, Bragantino tried to manage the time and was more interested in counterattacks.

Even with the most closed game, the center forwards managed to participate in dangerous moves. Igor hit the ball in the area, and Cléber headed badly for Ceará. For Bragantino, Hurtado tried to hit the corner, but Richardo flew to avoid the goal and take the 1-0 to the break.

Ceará comes back with everything

​The break stirred even more the home team’s momentum. Tiago Nunes put Lima on the field and the result was immediate. More offensive, Ceará took danger in the first minute with Cléber, who kicked with style for a good defense by Cleiton in the right corner.

At 5 minutes, Lima invaded the area, but hit locked. In the remainder, Igor kicked close to Cleiton’s crossbar. Later, the São Paulo team’s goalkeeper performed a miracle after the ball was offered to Lima in a low cross. Then it was Nathan’s turn to deflect Erick’s finish. The ball even hit the crossbar before leaving.

Not there, Richard!

​After the pressure in the first minutes right after the break, Ceará started to find a more closed defense and did not have the same spaces. On the other hand, offered the counterattack to the rival, who did not forgive.

At 25, while the home team complained about a possible penalty, Luciano released Alerrandro. Richardo got desperate from the goal and stayed in the middle of the way. Meanwhile, the attacker straightened his body and sent the kick away. When trying to make the save, Vozão’s goalkeeper slipped, touched the ball, but saw it die in the back of the net.

Friendly fire and heroic draw

​The 2-0 defeated Ceará, but after the moves of Tiago Nunes, who put Jael and Gabriel Santos, Vozão returned to the game. The second immediately showed its importance and, at 45 minutes, hit the cross when invading the area and had a deflection by Fabrício Bruno, who killed the goalkeeper Cleiton, leaving the score 2-1.

The pressure became even greater and, in desperation, Vozão went all out for the attack. With the ball left in front of the area, Gabriel Lacerda, the defender, dropped the bomb and had a diversion to close the score 2-2 and drive Castelão crazy.

DATASHEET

CEARÁ 2 X 2 BRAGANTINO

​​​Location: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza-CE

Date/Time: October 17, 2021 (Sunday), at 6:15 pm

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (RJ)

assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa (RJ) and Thiago Henrique Neto Corrêa Farinha (RJ)

goals: Helinho (11’/1°T) (0-1), Alerrandro (24’/2°T) (0-2), Fabrício Bruno (against, at 45’/2°T) (1-2), Gabriel Lacerda (52’/2°T) (2-2)

yellow cards: Luan Cândido, Emiliano Martínez, Hurtado, Pedrinho, Gabriel Novaes, Jadsom Silva (Bragantino), Bruno Pacheco (Ceará)

CEARÁ: Richard; Igor (Rick, at 38’/2°T), Messias, Gabriel Lacerda and Bruno Pacheco (Kelvyn, at 18’/2°T); Marlon (Gabriel Santos, at 2/2°T), Fernando Sobral, Mendoza (Lima, at 0’/2°T) and Vina; Cléber (Jael, 38’/2°T) and Erick. Technician: Tiago Nunes.

BRAGANTINE: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Natan and Luan Cândido; Jadsom Silva, Emiliano Martínez (Luciano, at 8’/2°T), Helinho (Cristiano, at 31’/2°T) and Cuello; Pedrinho (Gabriel Novaes, at 14’/2°T) and Hurtado (Alerrandro, at 14’/2°T). Coach: Mauricio Barbieri.

