Ceni vs Corinthians: eternal moments as a goalkeeper and problems as coach of São Paulo | brazilian series a

When defending the goal of São Paulo, Rogério Ceni starred in several historic moments against Corinthians. This Monday, at 8 pm, the current São Paulo coach hopes to revive the good memories to end the negative sequence of six consecutive draws for Tricolor (five of them still under the command of his predecessor, Hernán Crespo).

Ceni’s last memory against the alvinegra team is the best possible. Still at Flamengo, he managed to lead his team to a 2-1 victory and took an important step towards securing the 2020 Brasileirão title.

As a coach, however, the story didn’t always end with a happy ending for him. In most games, Ceni got the worst of it. In the nine times he faced Corinthians, the coach only won this one last year, drew four and lost four others – adding also the spells in Fortaleza and São Paulo.

The last tricolor defeat for Corinthians at Morumbi was under the command of Rogério Ceni. In 2017, in the first game of the semifinals of the Campeonato Paulista, the team alvinegra won 2-0 and forwarded the classification to the final.

The game was marked by Rodrigo Caio’s fair play. On the occasion, the Corinthians player Jô received a yellow card after referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira saw the striker’s step in the hand of goalkeeper Renan Ribeiro. Rodrigo Caio, then, was sincere and told the referee that the stomp had been his own (remember the video below).

Since that confrontation, there are four wins and three draws for Tricolor in their stadium against one of their biggest rivals.

Clean Throw: see how Rodrigo Caio made the referee take Jô’s yellow card

If Corinthians has few positive memories for Rogério Ceni as a coach, the same cannot be said of Ceni as a player.

During his 25 years in São Paulo, the former goalkeeper faced Timão in 67 matches, with 21 wins, 21 draws and 25 defeats. Despite the unfavorable number, there were historical moments in this relationship.

The one that Rogério Ceni is probably most fond of is the 100th goal. The idol reached the mark in a 2-1 victory over Corinthians, at the 2011 Paulistão, at Arena Barueri, in a free kick (remember the video at the beginning of the report).

The victory in that classic ended a four-year taboo for São Paulo without beating Corinthians. In other words, the game of the hundredth goal had a double celebration by the tricolor fans.

Months later, however, Rogério Ceni felt the bitter taste of facing his rival. On June 26, 2011, Tricolor was defeated 5-0, at Pacaembu, by Brasileirão. Liedson scored three times. The goal that was scored for the Corinthians, however, came from Jorge Henrique’s feet. That’s because the goal originated from a failure by Ceni.

The flavor for Corinthians was one of revenge, as in 2005 the São Paulo of the former goalkeeper had applied a 5-1 over their rival. The rout marked the fall of then coach Daniel Passarella.

Before being considered an idol of the crowd, Ceni won one of his first titles as a starter against Corinthians. In 1998, São Paulo was champion of Paulistão that year after a 3-1 victory, goals scored by Raí and França (twice).