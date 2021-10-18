Central do Apito: Sandro Ricci disagrees with Flamengo’s goal annulment over Cuiabá: “Cool” | brazilian series a

The VAR was triggered right at the beginning of Flamengo x Cuiabá, this Sunday, at Maracanã, and ended up canceling the home team’s goal, considering an offside from Matheuzinho. The bid was for analysis by commentator Sandro Meira Ricci, from Central do Apito, who disagreed with the decision of the field.
– Matheuzinho was early, but Empereur played the ball. When playing the ball, he enables, removes the offside. The question is whether the referee considers that Matheuzinho, due to his proximity, interferes with the possibility of Empereur playing. I don’t consider. I think the Empereur was close, but he played without any problem, without difficulty. But he dominates the ball, he does it badly, and then Matheuzinho takes the ball from him. For me, it’s not a bid for interference. For me, it would be nice – pointed Sandro Meira Ricci.
Matheuzinho in Flamengo x Cuiabá — Photo: André Durão
The goal was scored by Michael, 8 minutes into the first half, when he took advantage of a leftover after split between the red-black Matheuzinho and defender Empereur in Cuiabá’s area (see the move in the video at the top of the article).
Unmarked Vitinho penalty
At the end of the match, 45 minutes into the second half, forward Vitinho fell to the ground after an aerial split with Yuri, from Cuiabá, inside the Mato Grosso team’s area. The red and black players asked for a penalty, and the play was analyzed by the VAR, who did not point out any irregularity. Ricci again disagreed with the decision. For him, the contact was lacking.
– We see that the arm really has contact with the face. The player jumps, ends up opening his arm. For me it’s a penalty. We’ve even seen Flávio (Rodrigues de Souza) scoring a simulated penalty in the Atlético-MG game, in a move by the Hulk, that he jumps like that and hits a player. Very similar. For me, it was a penalty – he considered.
