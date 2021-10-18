Children who eat fruits and vegetables have better mental health, says study – 10/17/2021

It is well known that maintaining a diet rich in fruits and vegetables is essential for physical health. Research from the University of East Anglia, UK, shows that a balanced diet is also associated with greater emotional well-being in children and adolescents.

To reach this conclusion, the researchers investigated the association between food choices and the mental health of 9,000 school-age children—7,570 high school and 1,253 elementary school.

In addition to researching eating habits, they administered tests of well-being and analyzed factors such as adverse childhood experiences and interpersonal relationships.

According to the British study, published in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health, children who consumed five or more servings of fruits and vegetables per day had the highest scores for mental well-being. In addition, the types of breakfast and lunch consumed by elementary and high school students were also associated with emotional health.

“Children who ate a traditional breakfast had better well-being than those who ate only a snack or a drink. High school students who drank energy drinks had even lower scores than those who did not. consumed any food,” the researchers explained in a press release.

They found that only 25 percent of high school and 28 percent primary school children followed the recommendation to eat five servings of fruits and vegetables a day, and just under 10 percent did not eat these food categories.

In addition, about one in five high school students and one in ten elementary students did not eat breakfast, and just over one in ten high school students did not eat lunch.

“In a class of 30 high school students, 21 ate conventional breakfast and at least four did not eat or drink anything before school started. Likewise, at least three went to the afternoon course without lunch,” exemplified the researchers.

These poor eating habits, they say, can affect academic performance at school as well as physical growth and development. Research further suggests that nutrition had as much or more impact on mental well-being than factors such as witnessing regular arguments or violence at home.

Researchers warn of the long-term importance of a nutritious diet full of fruits and vegetables in childhood and adolescence, as there is a risk that the consequences of mental health problems persist into adulthood. Therefore, they recommend the development of public health strategies and educational policies to ensure good quality nutrition for school-age children.