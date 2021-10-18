China has the slowest growth in a year in the third quarter of 2021 – 10/17/2021 – Market

China’s economy grew at the slowest pace for a year in the third quarter of 2021, hampered by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks and increasing pressure on lawmakers amid rising tensions on the housing sector .

The data released on Monday (18) showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 4.9% between July and September, the weakest pace since the third quarter of 2020 and decelerating 7.9% compared to the second quarter .

The result marked a further slowdown from the 18.3% expansion in the first quarter, when the annual growth rate was strongly favored by the very low comparison observed during the pandemic-induced decline in early 2020.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected GDP to rise 5.2% in the third quarter. On a quarterly basis, growth slowed to 0.2%.

The world’s second-largest economy has recovered from the pandemic, but its rebound is winding down, hampered by faltering manufacturing activity, persistently weak consumption and a slowdown in the housing sector.

“In response to the dire growth figures we expect in the coming months, we believe policymakers will take further steps to boost growth, including ensuring ample liquidity in the interbank market, accelerating infrastructure development and relaxing some aspects of real estate policies and credit in general,” said Louis Kuijs, head of Asia economics at Oxford Economics.

Global concerns about a possible repercussion of China’s housing sector credit risk to the broader economy have also intensified as Chinese construction giant Evergrande struggles with more than $300 billion in debt.

Chinese leaders, fearful that a persistent housing bubble could undermine the country’s long-term rise, are likely to maintain restrictions on the sector even as the economy slows, but may soften some tactics as needed, political sources and analysts say.

Prime Minister Li Keqiang said on Thursday that China has ample tools to deal with economic challenges despite the slowdown in growth, and that the government is confident it will achieve the year’s development goals.