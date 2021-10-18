China registers slowdown and has growth of 4.9% in the 3rd quarter | Economy

China’s economy grew at a slower pace for a year in the third quarter of 2021, hampered by an energy crisis, supply chain disruptions, worsening debt in its real estate sector and sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks. The data released this Monday (18) showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 4.9% at an annual rate between July and September.

It is the weakest performance since the third quarter of 2020, when China’s GDP also registered 4.9%. The result was below forecasts 5% of analysts consulted by the agency AFP and represented a slowdown after the advance of 7.9% in the period from April to June.

“We must consider that uncertainties are increasing in the international scenario and that the internal economic recovery is still unstable and uneven,” said the spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS), Fu Linghui.

The world’s second-largest economy has recovered from the pandemic, but the recovery is running out of steam, also hampered by faltering manufacturing activity and deceleration in consumption.

Chinese industrial production in September grew 3.1% year-over-year, compared to 5.3% in August. Retail sales grew 4.4% in September, compared to 2.5% in August.

“Growth has been affected by a slump in the housing sector, amplified recently by the problems at Evergrande,” explained Louis Kuijs, head of Asian Economics at Oxford Economics.

The difficulties of the real estate giant Evergrande, which accumulates debt of more than 300 billion dollars, affected the spirit of potential buyers in the sector.

China’s Central Bank, however, has said that any impact from Evergrande will be manageable. The institution’s president, Yi Gang, said on Sunday at a seminar that authorities are aware of problems with a possible non-payment by some companies.

Yi also said China’s GDP is expected to grow by nearly 8% this year.

Energy crisis and interruptions in the chain

Kuijs, however, noted that the country suffered an “additional hit in September” with blackouts and production cuts due to strict enforcement of climate and security targets by local governments.

He explains that the problem was visible in the fall in industrial production, which slowed down to 3.1% year-on-year until September.

“The fragile third quarter GDP reflects a combination of negative factors such as supply chain disruptions,” commented Rajiv Biswas, chief economist for Asia Pacific at IHS Markit.

Analysts at Fidelity International said that while real estate fears are at the “epicenter of shock”, the economic hurdle is exacerbated by the energy problem, regional closures and the “zero covid” strategy that has hit the services sector.

The electricity rationing of recent weeks, the rising cost of raw materials and the government’s climate measures have led to a reduction in mining and manufacturing activities.

At the same time, retail sales grew 4.4%, against 2.5% in August, with the suspension of some sanitary containment measures in the country, which caused emergency closures in some areas affected by the virus.

The urban unemployment rate reached 4.9% in September.

The Chinese government is trying to calibrate the economy to orient it more towards consumers and less towards investment and exports.

But officials need to maintain a delicate balance between supporting growth and curbing inflation, given the fastest rise in factory prices in 25 years.

Demand remains strong, but factors such as extreme weather and Covid’s hotspots – in addition to the energy crisis and the shaking of the housing market – have caused the Chinese economic slowdown, analysts point out.