China’s GDP slows and grows by 4.9% in the third quarter, below expectations

China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had a more significant deceleration than expected in the third quarter, as the country suffers an energy crisis and the real estate sector faces stricter policies, revealed official data released on Monday ( 18).

The recovery of the world’s second largest economy weakened, with economic activity growing 4.9% at an annual pace in the third quarter, announced the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS).

The result was below forecasts of 5.2% of analysts consulted by Reuters and had a slowdown after the advance of 7.9% in the second quarter.

In relation to the second quarter of this year, the increase was 0.2%. Since the beginning of 2021, China’s GDP has accumulated an increase of 9.8% compared to the same period last year.

Among the factors that contributed to the reduction in the speed of growth are supply problems, energy shortages, as well as impacts from the civil construction and technology sectors. In September, industrial production grew 3.1% compared to the same period last year, while the market expected a rate of 3.8%. In retail, sales grew 0.3% in the month.

Industrial production increased 3.1% in September, compared to expectations for a 4.5% increase.

(with State Content)

