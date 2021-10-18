Chinese horoscope for today Oct 18, 2021

The best predictions of Chinese horoscope for Today, Monday, October 18, 2021, are here, so find out what fate has in store for you when it comes to love, health, money, Work and how you should act in each case.

This year, the Chinese Horoscope has as animal the metal ox, a sign whose outstanding characteristics are hard work, attachment to traditions and the need to seek security and stability through discipline and rules of conduct.



Below, check out the complete forecast for all the signs of the Chinese horoscope:

Chinese horoscope for dragon

Leave money disputes behind and prioritize affections, they will be the ones who can help you with your problems. If you can’t contain your jealousy, chances are your partner will leave you. Nobody can take that much pressure. It is possible that what you were promised will never be fulfilled. Try not to compromise your money on this false promise.

Chinese snake horoscope

Certain precautions you will take in previous days will avoid a lot of inconveniences today. Try to stay away from the couple’s arguments, at least for today. Caution. Don’t let your irresponsibility and immaturity affect your professional status again, learn from your past mistakes.

Chinese horoscope for tiger



Absolutely nothing is going to go according to your plans today. Prepare for endless inconveniences. Fate will eventually drive you away from the person you thought would share the future with you. Don’t let yourself fall. Don’t stagnate intellectually just because you got a good job. Stay in a state of perpetual learning.

rooster chinese horoscope

You will need to put some points on the table with close friends. Don’t get old. Don’t let your in-laws intrude on your relationship. With diplomacy, set boundaries to avoid conflicts. Take time during the day to do that housework you were hired to do. They will no longer allow you to put it off.

Chinese ox horoscope

You will not find physical violence the solution to certain inconveniences. Try to use reason at all costs. You will have to work overtime if you want to rebuild your partner’s trust in you. Take control of your actions. Little by little, you will get used to new work routines that have recently been imposed on you. Do not hurry.

Chinese horoscope – horses

You will experience one problem after another during today. Don’t let the succession of negative events affect your mood. Let go of selfishness and try to show your partner how much you love him. Don’t forget that she is always by your side. Use the day to look up the information a family member asked for a long time ago. Stop procrastinating.

Chinese horoscope – dog

You cannot expect to be right in every opinion you give. Put your pride aside and accept the mistakes that will be branded on you. Assess your weekend behavior before making any complaints to your partner. Be right when it comes to judging her. Don’t let time pass between your fingers. Use every second at your fingertips in the most optimal way.

Chinese rat horoscope

No matter how hard you try, it will be impossible for you to rescue a friendship from the clutches of disaster. Face this difficult situation. Your little free time is taking you away from your partner. Make a place in today’s agenda to have a romantic moment with her. Certain suggestions you have made to your superiors will not be best taken care of by them. Resist yourself.



Chinese goat horoscope

You will experience numerous ups and downs today, which will keep your mind constantly working. It’s time to aspire to a sentimental reality that better meets your expectations. Leave your shyness aside. You will have to radically change your work habits due to inherent changes in your work environment. Adapt.



Chinese pig horoscope

You will be able to make the determination to leave habits that you know are detrimental to your health. Don’t go down with the first stumbling block. You will have to give in to your partner’s requests for a family reunion. Their happiness will end up being yours too. You’ll be amazed at the results you’ll get by efficiently organizing your schedules and priorities. Use this boost.

Chinese rabbit horoscope

The opportunity to meet friends again appears. Organize a dinner at your home, it will do you good to make them a delicious meal. Love is presented in the most unexpected way. When you least imagine it, you will be living a great love story. It is natural that indecision invades you, but if in doubt consult someone you trust, do not rush to decide.

monkey horoscope

You will be very scared today, which will cause you to seriously reconsider the lifestyle you lead. Responsibilities in the couple should not be taken lightly. Your lack of them can stabilize the entire relationship. You will feel pressure on your shoulders today when it comes to work. Don’t lose your patience.

Check which one is yours sign in chinese horoscope



The Chinese Horoscope is based on ancient Chinese astrology and is divided into 12 signs represented by animals. Instead of being divided by months, each year is governed by an animal, following the Chinese calendar, which is different from the Western one. To find out which animal you are in the Chinese horoscope, Click here!

