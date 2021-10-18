Citroën C4 L will appear in Europe in 2022

The Citroën C-Elysée passed far from Brazil, although it can be seen in cities in Rio Grande do Sul, which border Uruguay. The Parisian brand’s compact sedan, with its brother Peugeot 301, was a bet to reach consumers with a lower cost product in the sedan body, which is important today, for example, in Iran.

Now, it is known that there will be a successor to the C-Elysée, according to the French website L’Argus. Still sold in Tunisia and Turkey directly by Stellantis, given that there is an embargo on Iran, the compact double chevron sedan will see the new C4 L appear in 2022.

Known as the C43 project, the so-called C4 L – remembering that it can change, given that the C4 L is the old C4 Lounge made in China – will appear next year, but not as a result of a defined strategy. The reason, according to the French, is that the C44 project was modified.

This would be a compact SUV based on the New C4, but Citroën would have changed the design to a future 4.30m C3 Aircross. This will probably succeed the C4 Cactus in the C-Cubed program in a version made for emerging markets, in this case Brazil and India, as the Novo C3.

This seems to indicate the completion of a trio of singles for Citroën here, but what about the C4 L? In Europe, it will be manufactured in Spain, in Madrid, where the New C4 is currently produced. So, from the description, this is really a sedan version of the current crossover-coupe.

This goes against Jonathan Machado’s projection, where the European C4 (called the C4 Pallas in the rendering) takes the form of a sedan as well as a van. With production starting in October 2022, the C4 L will have a Chinese version, but with electric propulsion. But what about here?

A lot is said now about the other two products of the C-Cubed project in Mercosur and India. In addition to the successor to the C4 Cactus, there will be a third element, which could be a sedan made on the CMP base and with the possibility of production in Argentina, a fact that has recently gained prominence.

Just as the New C3 looks a lot like the European C3 and could even be its successor, with structural changes and visual tweaks, the Spanish C4 L could be modified on the C-Cubed to succeed the C4 Lounge. At Stellantis, there will be only one sedan in our region: Fiat Cronos. Room for a C4 L exists in the range, however, the market moves towards SUVs.

In Europe it doesn’t differ and sedans are not appreciated in most countries, however, Stellantis targets the southern markets of the continent, as well as the Maghreb (North Africa) and Turkey. Of course, China and perhaps Iran will embrace the model. Now, does the group see room for a Citroën sedan here?

[Fonte: L´Argus/Projeção: CarWP]