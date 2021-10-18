Climate Change: Why China’s Climate Policy Affects You Too | World

The fight against climate change invariably involves the reduction of carbon emissions by China, currently one of the highest on the planet and on an even increasing trajectory.

According to the country’s president, Xi Jinping, emissions would peak even before 2030 and, thanks to the energy transition policy, carbon neutrality would be achieved by 2060.

He did not detail, however, how he will achieve this extremely ambitious goal.

While all countries struggle to reduce their emissions, China has possibly the biggest challenge given the size of its population and its aggressive economic growth.

Its per capita emissions are about half of those recorded by the United States. With 1.4 billion people, however, China releases in nominal terms more gases that are harmful to the environment than any other country.

It became the world’s largest emitter of carbon dioxide in 2006 and now accounts for more than a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Map shows coal-fired power plants under construction in China

The commitments made will come under the spotlight at the COP26 global climate summit this November.

Along with all other signatories of the Paris Agreement in 2015, China agreed to make changes to try to keep global warming at 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and “well below” 2°C.

The country reinforced its commitments in 2020, but the Climate Action Tracker, an international group of scientists and experts in climate policy, points out that the actions taken to meet that goal are “highly insufficient”.

Reducing China’s emissions is possible, according to many experts, but it will require radical change.

Coal has been the country’s main energy source for decades.

President Xi Jinping says he will “gradually reduce” coal use starting in 2026. And that he won’t build new coal-fired projects overseas — but some governments and activists say the plans are under-ambitious.

Researchers at Tsinghua University in Beijing say the country will need to stop using coal entirely to generate electricity by 2050. The system is expected to be replaced by nuclear and renewable energy production.

And, far from shutting down coal-fired power plants, China is currently building new plants in more than 60 points across the country. In many of these places there is more than one plant being built.

Energy consumed in China by source

As new production stations tend to be active for 30 to 40 years, China will need to reduce the capacity of newer plants and also close the old ones if it wants to reduce emissions, says researcher Philippe Ciais, from the Environmental and Climate Sciences Institute of Paris.

It may be possible to retrofit some of them to cut emissions, but the technology to do this on a large scale is still in development – many plants will have to be shut down after minimal use.

China argues that it has the right to do what Western countries have done in the past, releasing carbon dioxide in the process of developing its economy and reducing poverty.

In the short term, Beijing has ordered coal mines to increase production to avoid power shortages next winter. Increased demand from heavy industry following the Covid-19 pandemic has led to shortages in several regions of the country in recent weeks.

Researchers at Tsinghua University say 90% of the energy must come from nuclear and renewable sources by 2050.

To achieve this goal, China’s leadership in manufacturing green technology such as large-scale solar panels and batteries can be of great help.

China first embraced green technologies as a means of combating air pollution, a serious problem for many cities.

But the government also believes they have enormous economic potential, providing jobs and income for millions of Chinese, and reducing dependence on foreign oil and gas.

“China is already leading the global energy transition,” said Yue Cao of the Overseas Development Institute. “One of the reasons we’re able to deploy green technology ever cheaper is China.”

China generates more solar and wind energy than any other country. That may not be all that impressive, given China’s huge population, but it is a sign of where the country is headed.

It is estimated that the proportion of energy generated from renewable sources will reach 25% of the total by 2030 – and many experts believe that the target will be reached sooner.

Electric cars around the world

China ranks seventh in the world in electric car sales, proportionately. But because of its huge size, it makes and buys more electric cars than any other country by a considerable margin.

Currently, about one in 20 cars purchased in China is powered by electricity.

Chinese officials and auto industry representatives predict that nearly all new vehicles sold in China will be all-electric or hybrid by 2035.

Determining how much switching to electric vehicles reduces emissions is not straightforward – especially when considering manufacturing and charging sources.

But studies suggest that lifetime emissions from electric vehicles are typically lower than those of gasoline and diesel equivalents.

This is important because the burning of transport fuel is responsible for about a quarter of carbon emissions, with road vehicles being the biggest emitters.

China will also produce, by 2025, batteries with twice the capacity of those used in the rest of the world.

Observers say this will allow for the storage and release of energy from renewable sources ​​on a scale previously impossible.

China’s land is getting greener

Map shows reforestation in China

Changing the way energy is produced does not mean that China will stop producing greenhouse gas emissions.

That means China will cut emissions as much as possible and absorb what’s left, through a combination of different approaches.

Increasing the area of ​​land covered by vegetation will help in the process as plants absorb carbon dioxide.

Here again is encouraging news. The country is becoming greener at a faster rate than any other country, largely as a result of its forestry programs designed to reduce soil erosion and pollution.

It is also partly a result of replanting fields to produce more than one crop a year, which keeps the land covered with vegetation longer.

The whole world needs China to succeed on the climate issue.

“Unless China ‘decarbonizes’ we are not going to beat climate change,” said Professor David Tyfield of the Lancaster Environment Center.

China has some big advantages, most notably its ability to pursue long-term strategies and mobilize large-scale investments.