CNBB asks for punishment of deputy who attacked pope and bishop in Alesp

The CNBB (National Conference of Brazilian Bishops) asked, in an open letter, that Alesp (Legislative Assembly of São Paulo) adopt measures against state deputy Frederico d’Avila (PSL-SP), who delivered a speech in the gallery of the House attacked the institution, Pope Francisco and the Archbishop of Aparecida (SP), Dom Orlando Brandes.

Faced with the repercussion of Brandes’ sermon at the mass to celebrate the day of Our Lady of Aparecida, the deputy called the bishop a “vagabundo” and “safado” and extended the offenses to the pope. He also said that the CNBB was a “cancer that needs to be extirpated”.

“Defender and committed to the Democratic Rule of Law, the CNBB respectfully expects from this egregious legislative house, relying on its credibility, effective internal, legal and regimental measures, so that this outrageous disrespect is redressed in proportion to its gravity – a sign of unyielding commitment to the construction of a democratic and civilized society,” says the open letter from the CNBB, addressed to the president of Alesp, Carlão Pignatari (PSDB).

On October 12, Dom Orlando Brandes said during a mass at the Shrine of Our Lady of Aparecida that, in order to be a beloved homeland, Brazil “cannot be an armed homeland”. The speech took place before the visit of Jair Bolsonaro (non-party), defender of armaments, to the city.

Bolsonaro Deputy Defender

Frederico d’Avila is a defender of Bolsonaro and, during the week, he rose to the rostrum of Alesp to comment on the case, making attacks on the bishop.

“You bum, bastard of the CNBB, giving a message to the president [Jair Bolsonaro], for the Brazilian population, that a beloved homeland is not an armed homeland. A beloved homeland is the homeland that does not submit to that riffraff, you bastard. You hide behind your cassock to proselytize politically, convert good people, your ideology, the last thing you take care of and the soul and spirituality of people,” he said.

Following the speech, he expanded on the offenses. “You bum, bastard, who submits to that bum pope too. The last thing you take care of is the spirit and well-being and comfort of people’s souls. You think you’re who to be wearing the cassock and the altar to be proselytizing? You pedophiles, bastards. The CNBB is a cancer that needs to be excised from Brazil,” he said.

“Unfortunate spectacle”

In the open letter, A CNBB called the episode a “regrettable spectacle” and said that the “offenses and accusations made by the congressman will be the object of his interpellation so that they can be clarified and proven” in court.

“Throughout its 69-year history, celebrated on the day this deplorable event occurred, the CNBB has never cowed in the face of the most difficult situations, it has always fulfilled its mission deserving of respect for its religious, moral and social relevance in Brazilian society . He also never condoned the violent attitudes of anyone. He never let himself be intimidated,” says the letter.

“Now, faced with a mediocre and hateful speech, lacking in lucidity, a model of abominable political posture that needs to be extirpated and judicially corrected for the good of Brazilian democracy, the CNBB, once again, raises its voice,” he adds.

The CNBB also reaffirms its “unconditional respect for Pope Francis” and solidarity with all the bishops of Brazil and asks to deliver the letter personally to the president of Alesp.

“The CNBB awaits a quick response from Your Excellency – exemplary and inspiring posture for all legislative bodies, judicial bodies and other segments so that Brazilian society is not sacrificed or imprisoned by mediocre minds,” he said.

O UOL contacted Alesp and expects a position on possible measures. The report also tries to contact a deputy.

In his first term, Frederico d’Avila has been involved in controversies since taking office. In September of this year, he was sentenced by the São Paulo TJ to pay R$8,000 to the PSOL for posting on his social networks saying that the party has “strict links with drug trafficking” and that there would be more than 500 photos of militants of the caption “sitting alongside FARC criminals” (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia).

As early as 2019, the deputy tried to organize a tribute to the Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, but given the repercussions, the initiative was impeded by the president of the House at the time, Cauê Macris (PSDB-SP).