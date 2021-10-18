CNBB asks that deputy pocketnarista who called the pope a ‘vagabond’ be punished | Last Second

PauloPes CNBB

The CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil) sent an open letter to the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo asking for the punishment of deputy Frederico d’Avila (PSL) after attacks on representatives of the Catholic Church such as Pope Francisco and the Archbishop of Aparecida (SP ), gift Orlando Brandes. d’Ávila called them “pedophiles”, “vagabonds” and “scoundrels”.

The organization also warned that it will go to court so that the pocket lawyer can clarify the accusations, informs Folha de São Paulo. In the letter released this Sunday, the CNBB asks the president of the Assembly, Carlão Pignatari, that the House adopt measures against d’Avila.

“CNBB will deal with this serious matter within the applicable legal parameters. The offenses and accusations, uttered by the parliamentarian, protagonist of this deplorable spectacle, will be object of his interpellation so that they can be clarified and proven in the instances that safeguard the truth and the good, in a demanding way under the law”, according to the letter.

The attacks came during a speech at Alesp on October 14th, after the October 12th holiday mass in which the archbishop called for a “loved and unarmed” homeland. The deputy countered.

“You bum, bastard of the CNBB, giving a message to the president [Jair Bolsonaro], for the Brazilian population, that a beloved homeland is not an armed homeland. A beloved homeland is the homeland that does not submit to that riffraff, you bastard”, he said in the assembly’s gallery.

“You bum, bastard, who submits to that bum pope too. The last thing you take care of is the spirit and well-being and comfort of people’s souls. Do you think you are who to keep using the cassock and the altar to be proselytizing politically? You pedophiles, bastards. CNBB is a cancer that needs to be removed from Brazil”, he said.

The CNBB charges “exemplary correction” upon Alesp’s “credibility”.

“With uncontrolled hatred, the parliamentarian attacked the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the CNBB, and particularly the Hon. and Most Reverend. Dom Orlando Brandes, Archbishop of Aparecida. He injured and compromised the parliamentary mission, which requires immediate and exemplary correction by the competent authorities”, according to the letter.

“The CNBB respectfully expects from this egregious legislative house, trusting in its credibility, effective internal measures, legal and regimental, so that this outrageous disrespect is repaired in proportion to its seriousness – a sign of unwavering commitment to the construction of a democratic society and civilized”, states the CNBB.