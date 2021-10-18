CNBB charges punishment to deputy pocketnarista who called archbishop and pope ‘vagabonds’, ‘scoundrels’ and ‘pedophiles’ – 10/17/2021 – Power

The CNBB (National Conference of Bishops of Brazil) published an open letter to the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo in which it asks for punishment to deputy Pocketnarista Frederico d’Avila (PSL), who called Pope Francisco and the Archbishop of Aparecida (SP), Dom Orlando Brandes, of “pedophiles”, “vagabonds” and “safados””.

The organization claims that it will also take the matter to court, through an interpellation, so that the deputy can provide clarification on the offenses and accusations.

The deputy carried out the verbal attacks in a speech to the Assembly on October 14, in reaction to criticism made by Brandes in a sermon at a mass on the 12th of October.

In Aparecida, in the morning, before President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to the site, the Archbishop preached: “Let’s embrace our poor and also our authorities so that together we can build a beloved homeland Brazil. And to be a beloved homeland, it cannot be an armed homeland.” .

The priest made warnings about the population’s weaponry, hate speech and false news and defended science and vaccination against the coronavirus.

On the same day, but in the afternoon, Bolsonaro was at the National Sanctuary of Aparecida, where he was received with applause and boos, and heard another sermon with references to the current situation in the country, including unemployment and the pandemic.

Last Thursday, the state deputy attacked Brandes’ conduct.

“You bum, bastard of the CNBB, giving a message to the president [Jair Bolsonaro], for the Brazilian population, that a beloved homeland is not an armed homeland. A beloved homeland is the homeland that does not submit to that riffraff, you bastard”, he said in the assembly’s gallery.

“You bum, bastard, who submits to that bum pope too. The last thing you take care of is the spirit and well-being and comfort of people’s souls. Do you think you are who to keep using the cassock and the altar to be proselytizing politically? You pedophiles, bastards. CNBB is a cancer that needs to be removed from Brazil”, he said.

In the letter released this Sunday, the CNBB asks the president of the Assembly, Carlão Pignatari, that the House adopt measures against d’Avila.

“With uncontrolled hatred, the parliamentarian attacked the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the CNBB, and particularly the Hon. and Rev. Mr. Dom Orlando Brandes, Archbishop of Aparecida. It hurt and compromised the parliamentary mission, which requires immediate and exemplary correction by the competent authorities”, according to the letter.

“The CNBB respectfully expects from this egregious legislative house, trusting in its credibility, effective internal measures, legal and regimental, so that this outrageous disrespect is repaired in proportion to its seriousness – a sign of unwavering commitment to the construction of a democratic society and civilized”, states the CNBB.

He also says he expects “a quick response” from Pignatari, which would be an “exemplary and inspiring posture for all legislative bodies, judicial bodies and other segments so that Brazilian society is neither sacrificed nor imprisoned by mediocre minds”.

In the letter signed by its president, the Archbishop of Belo Horizonte, Dom Walmor Oliveira de Azevedo, the CNBB states that the reaction will also take place via Justice.

“CNBB will deal with this serious matter within the applicable legal parameters. The offenses and accusations, uttered by the parliamentarian, protagonist of this deplorable spectacle, will be object of his interpellation so that they can be clarified and proven in the instances that safeguard the truth and the good, in a demanding way under the law”, according to the letter.

Wanted by sheet, deputy d’Avila stated that the letter “clearly shows that [a CNBB] it is a political conglomerate disguised as a religious group”.

“They use the cassock and the altar, the good faith and the purity of the soul of the people to make partisan political proselytism, preach the class struggle, condemn the material achievements resulting from hard work and deconstruct the values ​​preached by Christianity as faith, family and tradition,” he said.

“What they want is to discredit the Church before its faithful. To create confusion and preach socialism through the altar,” said the deputy.