CNH Popular registration site available after days of instability | Ceará

The program was announced on October 13 by Governor Camilo Santana, and since then, several users have complained about the site being down, making access impossible. Detran-CE, responsible for registering interested parties, informed that the platform is available this Monday (18th).

CNH Popular: what is known and what is needed to obtain a free license in Ceará

g1 accessed the CNH Popular website at 8:20 am this Monday; despite the slowness on the page, registration was available. According to Detran, the slowness is due to the large number of page hits. The traffic authority also claims that it works to improve the site’s traffic capacity.

In all, 25 thousand licenses will be offered in Ceará’s municipalities in 2021 and 2022. There are 20 thousand licenses for the interior and another 5 thousand for Fortaleza. The registration link is available on the Detran website. Read below how the registration is done.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The rules were presented in live earlier this afternoon, and the program authorization term was signed at the same event. In August of this year, the governor had informed, for the first time, that the program would return with double the number of cards distributed.

Detran website presents instability after program launch and people are unable to subscribe

The criteria for the participation of municipalities are as follows:

Number of inhabitants;

The municipality must have its own traffic authority or have an open process/request for municipalization of local traffic;

Number of inhabitants x number of registered vehicles;

Who can participate in the program:

Disabled people;

Beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família Program;

People Egress from the Penitentiary System;

Go to the Detran website (www.detran.ce.gov.br), then click on “habilitation” and on “CNH popular”. Choose the form of access (first activation); inform your CPF, then confirm. Afterwards, a form appears that will ask for details such as contact and profession.

Then, you need to attach the documents (proof of residence, identity, NIS, CPF). It is important to leave the contact as phone or email.

After confirming the registration by the interested party, a commission will analyze the order, and the person can monitor the status of their order on the website itself.

The interested party will receive information about the status of their registration through their e-mail and also on the Detran website. It will contain the registration status with a monitoring screen.

It is important that candidates are aware of attempts to defraud. To carry out a secure process, interested parties must apply only through the official website of Detran-CE. The agency emphasizes that it does not forward e-mail and any type of link through social networks or messaging applications such as WhatsApp.

Attention when registering

Registration takes place only on the Detran website

Entries don’t happen through WhatsApp or other messages by cell phone

or other messages by cell phone Only rely on information from official channels of the State Government and Detran

of the State Government and Detran The citizen does not need to inform the city that will participate, when he informs the CEP, the city is already indicated.

Created in 2009, the program allows people with low incomes access, free of charge, to obtain their first CNH in categories A (motorcycle) or B (car). Since the creation of the program, 139 thousand people have been qualified through the initiative.

Anyone who qualifies in category A receives a helmet, guaranteed by Law No. 15.931 of December 2015, and which meets current legal requirements.