Colin Powell, Former US Secretary of State under George W. Bush, Dies from Covid-19 | World

General Colin Powell, former US secretary of state, died this Monday (18) at the age of 84 from complications related to Covid-19, according to a text signed by his family on a social network.

“We want to thank everyone at Walter Reed Medical Center for the treatment. We lost a great husband, father, grandfather and a great American”, says the text. He died in Bethesda, Maryland, near Washington DC.

First black to occupy positions of great responsibility in the US

Powell served as the top US military officer and diplomat in the governments of Republican Party presidents. However, he announced that he voted for Joe Biden in the last election.

He was the first black man to hold positions of great responsibility in the US: National Security Adviser in the Ronald Reagan Administration; Chief of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, and Secretary of State under George W. Bush until 2005 (in the US, this is the name of the post of head of diplomacy). He retired from the Army as a four-star general.

Powell was the Chief of the Joint Staff of the United States Armed Forces during the first Gulf War in 1991, during the George HW Bush administration.

At the time of the invasion of Iraq, in March 2003, with George W. Bush in the presidency, he was secretary of state.

When Barack Obama was elected in 2008, he said he was thrilled. At the time, he said: “Whether someone voted for Obama or not, you have to feel enormous pride in the fact that we were able to achieve this.” He had announced support for Obama a week before the election.

Powell was initially opposed to the invasion of Iraq, but in February 2003 he changed his mind. In a speech to the United Nations, he claimed that the US intelligence services had found evidence that the Iraqi regime had weapons of mass destruction, and that it needed to be stopped.

Because he had credibility among politicians in both the Republican and Democratic parties (and the media as well), he managed to convince the American establishment of the need to invade Iraq.

However, Iraq never had weapons of mass destruction. All the information Powell presented in the UN speech was false.

In 2017, it was announced that actor Morgan Freeman would play Powell in a biopic about the former US Secretary of State. The film would show how Powell’s years were in the White House led by then-President George W. Bush.