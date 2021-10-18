Company offers R$40 thousand to those who watch the entire Simpsons series

THESpeculation about the ability of the animated series The Simpsons to predict the future is nothing new. After anticipating Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy, the Panama Papers case or Disney’s acquisition of Fox, many fans believe in the ‘guessing powers’ of the series.

Now, there’s a company that wants to put these powers to the test and try to predict what’s to come in 2022.

A UK-based online casino is looking for someone to discover more moments when the animated series has anticipated future events. The contractor will receive nearly R$40,000 to watch all 706 episodes of the 33 seasons and the movie.

In addition, the ‘analyst’ will receive, every week, a box of donuts and a contribution of R$600 to cover expenses such as wi-fi and Disney+ subscription. During each episode, he should take notes to then help the casino’s team of experts assess the probability of each event happening in reality.

The work will last for two months, which will take about 35 and a half hours per week.

According to the announcement, candidates for the position must be over 18, speak English and register on the Plantin website.