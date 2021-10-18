Corinthians has 4 remnants of the last victory over SP at Morumbi

Fighting at the top of the Brazilian Championship table, Corinthians faces São Paulo today, at 20:00 (GMT), in Morumbi, for the 27th round of the competition. To win the derby and continue in the Libertadores classification zone, Timão will need to break an uncomfortable taboo at their rival’s home.

Corinthians hasn’t won a Majestic at Morumbi for over four years. The last victory of the team from Parque São Jorge over the rival at the stadium in question was for the semifinals of Paulistão in 2017. Among the players who participated in that victory, four are still in the Alvinegro squad.

On that occasion, the team led by Fábio Carille defeated São Paulo 2-0, with goals from Rodriguinho and Jô. The Tricolor was coached by Rogério Ceni, who returned to the club last Wednesday.

Of the owners of Timon in the derby four years ago, goalkeeper Cássio, right-back Fagner, defensive midfielder Gabriel and forward Jô are still at the club (the last one left in 2018 and returned in 2020). Only the archer, however, should start playing the Majestic this Monday.

Fagner is the start of coach Sylvinho’s team, but he received his third yellow card in the victory over Fluminense and will have to serve a suspension. Gabriel, on the other hand, lost his vacancy as the first defensive midfielder to Cantillo and started as an option on the bench in the last three games.

Finally, Joe could end up replacing Willian, who suffered an injury to the posterior muscle of his left thigh. The trend, however, is that the center forward loses the dispute for a spot to Gustavo Mosquito and ends up being an option on the reserve bench.

Since Corinthians’ victory in the semifinals of the 2017 Campeonato Paulista, seven Majestic have been played at Morumbi, with São Paulo’s four victories and three draws. Timão’s last triumph at the stadium, however, was over Red Bull Bragantino, in the quarterfinals of last year’s state tournament.