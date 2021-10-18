Corinthians offers millionaire value in gloves to renew with Gabriel Pereira

Corinthians’ Board of Directors is already thinking about renewing with striker Gabriel Pereira, and the values ​​of the negotiation are high

The board of Corinthians is already thinking about renewing the contract with striker Gabriel Pereira. The player was the author of the goal that gave the victory over Fluminense, in the last round of the Brazilian championship, at Neo Química Arena.

Timão is willing to pay R$ 1 million in prizes if Gabriel Pereira signs a new contract with the club. His monthly salary would reach R$ 120 thousand. The board is expected to start discussing the renewal next week.

Corinthians begins to stir up to renew with the striker at a time that clubs in Europe continue to ask and become interested in the striker. The trend is for the alvinegra board to put a valid long-term deal on the table, for about four or five years.

Gabriel Pereira’s current 20-year contract runs until March 2022. The striker was revealed by Guarani, and arrived at Corinthians in 2018. He joined the professional team in 2020, and has been increasingly standing out in the team

Corinthians will take to the field this Monday (18), at 8 pm, at Morumbi, where they will face São Paulo, in another round of Brasileirão. The teams are at different times during the competition.