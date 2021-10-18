Corinthians visits So Paulo to resume winning streak in the Brazilian Championship

Corinthians and São Paulo make the third Majestic of the year this Monday. At 20h, the teams enter the field at Morumbi stadium, in a match valid for the 27th round of the Brazilian Championship.

So far, there are two games and two draws, both at Neo Química Arena. First, for Paulistão, the match ended 2-2. Then, for Brasileirão, the match ended 0-0.

Rivals find themselves in different situations in the table. In sixth place, with 40 points, Timon fights at the top of the table and can retake fifth place in case of victory. The team alvinegra, which had been undefeated for ten games before the loss to Sport, beat Fluminense in the last round and is trying to hit another streak of positive results.

São Paulo, on the other hand, is in 14th place, with 31 points. The team fights to escape the relegation zone and is coach again. Rogério Ceni, who returned to the position, plays his second game at the head of the team.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the match, the My Timon detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

Sylvinho has problems to play Corinthians. The coach does not have midfielder Willian, out of a thigh injury, nor with full-back Fagner, suspended by a third yellow card.

Thus, Timão must go into the field as follows: Cássio, Du Queiroz, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Gustavo Mosquito (Jo) and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes.

My Timon

Arbitration

The referee responsible for the match is Leandro Pedro Vuaden, who will be assisted by the flags Jorge Eduardo Bernardi de Matos and José Eduardo Calza. The fourth referee is Thiago Lourenço de Mattos, while the responsible for the VAR is Daniel Nobre Bins.

Streaming

Corinthians fans will have an option to follow the confrontation on television, in the closed grid. The transmission is up to the Premiere.

It is also possible to follow the game in real time from the My Timon. Here, the move by move starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 7 pm, and the fan is on top of all the moves, in addition to being able to interact with other internet users.

