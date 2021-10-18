Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 16, 2021 | Paraíba

by

Paraíba has 443,885 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Sunday (17). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,371 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 146 new cases and four deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba registered cases of the disease and 222 cities registered deaths.

  • See which states Covid-19 deaths are rising, stable or falling

The deaths confirmed in this bulletin occurred in Campina Grande (2), Cajazeiras (1) and João Pessoa (1). The victims are three men and one woman, aged between 52 and 75 years. Heart disease and diabetes were the most common comorbidities.

The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 21%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 23%. In Campina Grande, 19% of beds are occupied. Occupancy in the Sertão is 30%.

The application of 4,682,311 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. So far, 2,939,980 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,684,230 have completed the vaccination schedules, where 1,616,649 have taken both doses and 67,581 have used a single dose immunizer. Regarding the additional doses, 3,323 were applied in people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 54,778 booster doses in the population aged over 60 years. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 5,459,115 doses of vaccine to municipalities. Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba

  • 443,885 cases
  • 443.88 cases
  • 223 cities with confirmed cases
  • 222 cities with registered deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba

CitiesCasesDeaths
João Pessoa1066292925
Campo Grande457171145
Ducks14039266
cashew trees10109160
Guarabira10098149
hair9763202
Saint Rita9565334
Bayeux8572251
Sousa7450149
São Bento593671
dovecote591284
Hope556486
Mamanguape502383
Rocha’s catholic479160
Monteiro477469
Solana432351
burns431590
Alagoa Grande416572
thatch3815115
Itabaiana322584
Inga310344
Itaporanga308830
dry pond301949
count293644
Sumé278343
Rio Tinto270556
fire stones265656
Santa Luzia252328
Itapororoca251035
Alhandra247439
Mari244947
Bethlehem243345
big mouth233644
Pianco225032
Picuí224141
Caaporan217536
Princess Isabel215553
São José de Piranhas212944
alagoinha209325
Sand205934
mastic trees200816
Marsh do Cruz196524
Cuite182822
Choremas180041
New Alagoas178833
Araçagi174825
Santa Rosa bar172413
Pitimbu170222
banana trees158527
wells148924
Juripiranga146131
São João do Rio do Peixe144135
Remigio143327
Massaranduba135127
Paulista134511
Bay of Betrayal132712
cornerstone132630
Solitude129215
São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça127622
Inside bucket124335
Lucena122019
Cross of the Holy Spirit117028
jacarau116931
Mogeiro116218
White water114114
Triumph111221
Teixeira106838
Casserengue106122
Juazeirinho105916
Macaw104629
Inner Lagoon104210
White Mountain103735
São José da Lagoa Tapada10338
Itatuba103221
deliverance10276
appeared101314
Mulungu101020
New Forest101017
Tavares100619
Juarez Tavora98612
I took care of97125
Gurinhine95817
Salgado de São Félix94313
Indian Waterfall93717
Taperoa92718
Saint Mamede92032
Marking89510
Conception89029
Horses Creek88917
Peacock8858
Fagundes87721
wild cattle86611
Good view86215
Uirauna85829
Seridó junk83012
Caiçara82914
Pirpirituba82817
Juru81315
Diamond79511
good luck76912
Brejo dos Santos7568
Ibiara7425
round saw73811
Jericho72315
little pestles71813
araruna71817
Barauna7169
Exile70612
Santana bar7067
São José do Sabugi7008
Sertãozinho6917
Alcantil6908
Barra de São Miguel6847
Mrs. Agnes66719
Saint Helen65413
sawmill64911
New Palm Tree6345
Brandão syrup61710
County61510
Cubati61315
São Vicente do Seridó5833
Saint Michael of Taipu57811
Mount Horeb5657
Serra da Root5645
Beautiful Santa Fe56314
loft5629
São José dos Ramos5507
Belém do Brejo do Cruz5486
Umbuzeiro54714
Manaira5466
two roads54617
Maturea54212
eagle5385
Nazarezinho53418
Upper corral5344
Mataraca51915
Caturite5099
Good success5094
Bacamarte Creek5030
Damião4944
São José de Espinharas4876
Santa Cecilia4844
Ballast4834
São Bentinho4806
Holy Cross4718
Santana dos Garrotes46810
calabashes4664
old corral4621
Camalau4627
Malta45812
Igaracy4587
tacima45610
New Olinda4449
ticker4416
São João do Cariri4404
White Rock4386
assumption4235
Santana de Hose4185
Saint Andrew4183
water eye4139
sand39912
Saint Joseph of Cayana39910
Public place39210
Borborema39114
Marizópolis38113
olives3805
immaculate37411
Natuba3657
Old gold359two
carved stone3581
Pedro Régis3577
Silver3525
Saint Domingos342two
Friar Martin3417
Mounted3368
Catingueira33411
Cuite de Mamanguape32916
José de Moura Well3194
Bernardino Baptist3091
rheas2995
Jandaira cotton2951
Quiet2953
Vieiropolis2945
Matinhas2888
Caraúbas2876
Creek of the Well2876
Congo28214
Saint Teresa27313
wells2688
mother of water2668
St. John of the Tiger2646
São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro2635
stop261two
pestles2559
Dantas Well2504
Grass23810
Saint Joseph of Princess2331
Serra Grande2286
Sand of Baraunas2224
Gurjão2217
little cajazeirinhas2121
creek2115
San Francisco2024
São Domingos do Cariri1975
Good Jesus1943
mountain view1926
Mato Grosso1891
São José do Brejo do Cruz1851
snack food184two
Santo Antônio Stream1816
lagoon1803
support1784
tenorium165two
Ticket155two
Zabele1471
São José do Bonfim1396
São José dos Cordeiros1376
Santa Inês1348
floodplain1301
Joca Claudino1233
Quixabá112two
thigh1094
Sand Pit764

Most watched videos of g1 Paraíba