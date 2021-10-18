Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 16, 2021 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 443,885 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Sunday (17). The number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has risen to 9,371 in the state since the start of the pandemic. There are 146 new cases and four deaths in the last update. All 223 municipalities in Paraíba registered cases of the disease and 222 cities registered deaths.
The deaths confirmed in this bulletin occurred in Campina Grande (2), Cajazeiras (1) and João Pessoa (1). The victims are three men and one woman, aged between 52 and 75 years. Heart disease and diabetes were the most common comorbidities.
The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 21%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 23%. In Campina Grande, 19% of beds are occupied. Occupancy in the Sertão is 30%.
The application of 4,682,311 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. So far, 2,939,980 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,684,230 have completed the vaccination schedules, where 1,616,649 have taken both doses and 67,581 have used a single dose immunizer. Regarding the additional doses, 3,323 were applied in people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 54,778 booster doses in the population aged over 60 years. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 5,459,115 doses of vaccine to municipalities. Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba
- 443,885 cases
- 223 cities with confirmed cases
- 222 cities with registered deaths
Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba
|Cities
|Cases
|Deaths
|João Pessoa
|106629
|2925
|Campo Grande
|45717
|1145
|Ducks
|14039
|266
|cashew trees
|10109
|160
|Guarabira
|10098
|149
|hair
|9763
|202
|Saint Rita
|9565
|334
|Bayeux
|8572
|251
|Sousa
|7450
|149
|São Bento
|5936
|71
|dovecote
|5912
|84
|Hope
|5564
|86
|Mamanguape
|5023
|83
|Rocha’s catholic
|4791
|60
|Monteiro
|4774
|69
|Solana
|4323
|51
|burns
|4315
|90
|Alagoa Grande
|4165
|72
|thatch
|3815
|115
|Itabaiana
|3225
|84
|Inga
|3103
|44
|Itaporanga
|3088
|30
|dry pond
|3019
|49
|count
|2936
|44
|Sumé
|2783
|43
|Rio Tinto
|2705
|56
|fire stones
|2656
|56
|Santa Luzia
|2523
|28
|Itapororoca
|2510
|35
|Alhandra
|2474
|39
|Mari
|2449
|47
|Bethlehem
|2433
|45
|big mouth
|2336
|44
|Pianco
|2250
|32
|Picuí
|2241
|41
|Caaporan
|2175
|36
|Princess Isabel
|2155
|53
|São José de Piranhas
|2129
|44
|alagoinha
|2093
|25
|Sand
|2059
|34
|mastic trees
|2008
|16
|Marsh do Cruz
|1965
|24
|Cuite
|1828
|22
|Choremas
|1800
|41
|New Alagoas
|1788
|33
|Araçagi
|1748
|25
|Santa Rosa bar
|1724
|13
|Pitimbu
|1702
|22
|banana trees
|1585
|27
|wells
|1489
|24
|Juripiranga
|1461
|31
|São João do Rio do Peixe
|1441
|35
|Remigio
|1433
|27
|Massaranduba
|1351
|27
|Paulista
|1345
|11
|Bay of Betrayal
|1327
|12
|cornerstone
|1326
|30
|Solitude
|1292
|15
|São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça
|1276
|22
|Inside bucket
|1243
|35
|Lucena
|1220
|19
|Cross of the Holy Spirit
|1170
|28
|jacarau
|1169
|31
|Mogeiro
|1162
|18
|White water
|1141
|14
|Triumph
|1112
|21
|Teixeira
|1068
|38
|Casserengue
|1061
|22
|Juazeirinho
|1059
|16
|Macaw
|1046
|29
|Inner Lagoon
|1042
|10
|White Mountain
|1037
|35
|São José da Lagoa Tapada
|1033
|8
|Itatuba
|1032
|21
|deliverance
|1027
|6
|appeared
|1013
|14
|Mulungu
|1010
|20
|New Forest
|1010
|17
|Tavares
|1006
|19
|Juarez Tavora
|986
|12
|I took care of
|971
|25
|Gurinhine
|958
|17
|Salgado de São Félix
|943
|13
|Indian Waterfall
|937
|17
|Taperoa
|927
|18
|Saint Mamede
|920
|32
|Marking
|895
|10
|Conception
|890
|29
|Horses Creek
|889
|17
|Peacock
|885
|8
|Fagundes
|877
|21
|wild cattle
|866
|11
|Good view
|862
|15
|Uirauna
|858
|29
|Seridó junk
|830
|12
|Caiçara
|829
|14
|Pirpirituba
|828
|17
|Juru
|813
|15
|Diamond
|795
|11
|good luck
|769
|12
|Brejo dos Santos
|756
|8
|Ibiara
|742
|5
|round saw
|738
|11
|Jericho
|723
|15
|little pestles
|718
|13
|araruna
|718
|17
|Barauna
|716
|9
|Exile
|706
|12
|Santana bar
|706
|7
|São José do Sabugi
|700
|8
|Sertãozinho
|691
|7
|Alcantil
|690
|8
|Barra de São Miguel
|684
|7
|Mrs. Agnes
|667
|19
|Saint Helen
|654
|13
|sawmill
|649
|11
|New Palm Tree
|634
|5
|Brandão syrup
|617
|10
|County
|615
|10
|Cubati
|613
|15
|São Vicente do Seridó
|583
|3
|Saint Michael of Taipu
|578
|11
|Mount Horeb
|565
|7
|Serra da Root
|564
|5
|Beautiful Santa Fe
|563
|14
|loft
|562
|9
|São José dos Ramos
|550
|7
|Belém do Brejo do Cruz
|548
|6
|Umbuzeiro
|547
|14
|Manaira
|546
|6
|two roads
|546
|17
|Maturea
|542
|12
|eagle
|538
|5
|Nazarezinho
|534
|18
|Upper corral
|534
|4
|Mataraca
|519
|15
|Caturite
|509
|9
|Good success
|509
|4
|Bacamarte Creek
|503
|0
|Damião
|494
|4
|São José de Espinharas
|487
|6
|Santa Cecilia
|484
|4
|Ballast
|483
|4
|São Bentinho
|480
|6
|Holy Cross
|471
|8
|Santana dos Garrotes
|468
|10
|calabashes
|466
|4
|old corral
|462
|1
|Camalau
|462
|7
|Malta
|458
|12
|Igaracy
|458
|7
|tacima
|456
|10
|New Olinda
|444
|9
|ticker
|441
|6
|São João do Cariri
|440
|4
|White Rock
|438
|6
|assumption
|423
|5
|Santana de Hose
|418
|5
|Saint Andrew
|418
|3
|water eye
|413
|9
|sand
|399
|12
|Saint Joseph of Cayana
|399
|10
|Public place
|392
|10
|Borborema
|391
|14
|Marizópolis
|381
|13
|olives
|380
|5
|immaculate
|374
|11
|Natuba
|365
|7
|Old gold
|359
|two
|carved stone
|358
|1
|Pedro Régis
|357
|7
|Silver
|352
|5
|Saint Domingos
|342
|two
|Friar Martin
|341
|7
|Mounted
|336
|8
|Catingueira
|334
|11
|Cuite de Mamanguape
|329
|16
|José de Moura Well
|319
|4
|Bernardino Baptist
|309
|1
|rheas
|299
|5
|Jandaira cotton
|295
|1
|Quiet
|295
|3
|Vieiropolis
|294
|5
|Matinhas
|288
|8
|Caraúbas
|287
|6
|Creek of the Well
|287
|6
|Congo
|282
|14
|Saint Teresa
|273
|13
|wells
|268
|8
|mother of water
|266
|8
|St. John of the Tiger
|264
|6
|São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro
|263
|5
|stop
|261
|two
|pestles
|255
|9
|Dantas Well
|250
|4
|Grass
|238
|10
|Saint Joseph of Princess
|233
|1
|Serra Grande
|228
|6
|Sand of Baraunas
|222
|4
|Gurjão
|221
|7
|little cajazeirinhas
|212
|1
|creek
|211
|5
|San Francisco
|202
|4
|São Domingos do Cariri
|197
|5
|Good Jesus
|194
|3
|mountain view
|192
|6
|Mato Grosso
|189
|1
|São José do Brejo do Cruz
|185
|1
|snack food
|184
|two
|Santo Antônio Stream
|181
|6
|lagoon
|180
|3
|support
|178
|4
|tenorium
|165
|two
|Ticket
|155
|two
|Zabele
|147
|1
|São José do Bonfim
|139
|6
|São José dos Cordeiros
|137
|6
|Santa Inês
|134
|8
|floodplain
|130
|1
|Joca Claudino
|123
|3
|Quixabá
|112
|two
|thigh
|109
|4
|Sand Pit
|76
|4