Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on October 16, 2021 | Paraíba

The deaths confirmed in this bulletin occurred in Campina Grande (2), Cajazeiras (1) and João Pessoa (1). The victims are three men and one woman, aged between 52 and 75 years. Heart disease and diabetes were the most common comorbidities.

The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 21%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 23%. In Campina Grande, 19% of beds are occupied. Occupancy in the Sertão is 30%.

The application of 4,682,311 doses was registered in the SI-PNI information system. So far, 2,939,980 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 1,684,230 have completed the vaccination schedules, where 1,616,649 have taken both doses and 67,581 have used a single dose immunizer. Regarding the additional doses, 3,323 were applied in people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 54,778 booster doses in the population aged over 60 years. Paraíba has already distributed a total of 5,459,115 doses of vaccine to municipalities. Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba